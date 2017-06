Louis Futon - Wasted on You (feat. ROZES) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Louis Futon - Wasted on You (feat. ROZES) testo



Do you only love me when you're high?

Will you still want me when you're not?

I've got this poison running deep in my mind

‘Cause I think that I'm the only one

But maybe you just know what I want

I've got this feeling you've got something to hide, to hide



I'm wasted on you I know you think it's alright

When you and I are catching on fire

We keep it going just like we always do, we do

Maybe it's just the way that we are

Maybe we'll just ruin ourselves

My crazy's your crazy but it's all with you, with you



I'm wasted on you I'm wasted on you, on you

I'm wasted

I'm wasted on you, on you



I'm wasted on you