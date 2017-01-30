Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) testo
I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too
And everybody's looking for something
But when I'm lost I'm calling on you
Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you
Calling on you
Calling on you
Calling on you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
You, you
I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too
And everybody's looking for something
But when I'm lost I'm calling on you
I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too
And everybody's looking for something
But when I'm lost I'm calling on you
Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
Calling on you
Calling on you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
You, you
Calling on you, you, you
Calling on you, you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
