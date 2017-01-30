Home #Lucas & Steve Video Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) testo

I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too
And everybody's looking for something

But when I'm lost I'm calling on you

Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you
Calling on you
Calling on you
Calling on you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you

You, you

I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too
And everybody's looking for something
But when I'm lost I'm calling on you
I'll have a good, good time when I need ya
Because I know you need me too

And everybody's looking for something
But when I'm lost I'm calling on you

Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
Calling on you
Calling on you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you
You, you
Calling on you, you, you
Calling on you, you
But when I'm lost I'm calling
I'm lost I'm calling on you

Lucas & Steve

