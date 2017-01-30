Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lucas & Steve - Calling on You (feat. Jake Reese) testo



I'll have a good, good time when I need ya

Because I know you need me too

And everybody's looking for something



But when I'm lost I'm calling on you



Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you

Calling on you

Calling on you

Calling on you

But when I'm lost I'm calling

I'm lost I'm calling on you



You, you



I'll have a good, good time when I need ya

Because I know you need me too

And everybody's looking for something

But when I'm lost I'm calling on you

I'll have a good, good time when I need ya

Because I know you need me too



And everybody's looking for something

But when I'm lost I'm calling on you



Calling on you, you, you, you, you, you

But when I'm lost I'm calling

I'm lost I'm calling on you

Calling on you

Calling on you

But when I'm lost I'm calling

I'm lost I'm calling on you

You, you

Calling on you, you, you

Calling on you, you

But when I'm lost I'm calling

I'm lost I'm calling on you