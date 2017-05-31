Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On the Move) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Lucas & Steve - Up Till Dawn (On the Move) testo



Up Till Dawn (On The Move)

Sometimes when love is calling

I just try to take it slow, oh

It's gone the other morning

Like those angels in the snow, oh

On our way

To the bay

Dazzled by the way the sun shines on your face. O-oh

If you say

You will stay

We could feel the love and dance the night away

'Cause

Oh the night is young

We're drinking cocktails in the sun. DJ plays that song

You and I go on and on

We're just having fun

Feels so right it must be wrong. We'll be up till dawn

Sometimes without warning

I go and give someone my soul, you know

You leave and leave me longing

For that special night once more, I'm up for more

Heartbeat away

All it takes for love is

Just your, heartbeat

And we can turn this thing to something great