Lush & Simon x IZII - Somebody

Lush & Simon - Somebody testo



Every time I let go

I keep on fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin', fallin'

Every hand that I hold

Slips through my fingertips and

Makes amend out of the love I want



How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh

How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody



I'm okay alone

But if you're out there somewhere, let me know

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-oh-oh

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-oh-oh



How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh

How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh



Runnin through a forest

I keep on callin', callin', callin', callin', callin' out

And everything I wanted

Feels like it's right on the outside waiting to be found



How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh

How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody



I'm okay alone

But if you're out there somewhere, let me know

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-oh-oh

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-oh-oh



How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh

How come everybody always got somebody?

I really want somebody

Oh-oh-ooh



Am I ever gonna, ever gonna

Am I ever gonna, ever gonna

Am I ever gonna, ever gonna, ever gonna smash it?

Am I ever gonna, ever gonna

Am I ever gonna, ever gonna

Am I ever gonna, ever gonna, ever gonna smash it?