Sam Feldt X Lush & Simon feat. INNA - Fade Away

Sam Feldt - Fade Away: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sam Feldt - Fade Away testo

Take it slowly
Cause it feels like time has got something to show me
Through a crowded room look at me like you know me
Ain't it funny how a second lasts forever
When we’re together

I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up
What should we change? We were amazing yesterday
Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever
I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away

Don’t let this feeling fade away

Don’t you hurry
I will show you all the treasures that I bury
Try to hide but you just always see right through me
Sometimes I feel like giving up but you’re the reason
That I am not leaving

I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up
What should we change? We were amazing yesterday
Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever
I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away

Don’t let this feeling fade away


I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up
What should we change? We were amazing yesterday
Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever
I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away

Don’t let this feeling fade away

