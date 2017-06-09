Sam Feldt X Lush & Simon feat. INNA - Fade Away

Sam Feldt - Fade Away testo



Take it slowly

Cause it feels like time has got something to show me

Through a crowded room look at me like you know me

Ain't it funny how a second lasts forever

When we’re together



I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up

What should we change? We were amazing yesterday

Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever

I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away



Don’t let this feeling fade away



Don’t you hurry

I will show you all the treasures that I bury

Try to hide but you just always see right through me

Sometimes I feel like giving up but you’re the reason

That I am not leaving



I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up

What should we change? We were amazing yesterday

Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever

I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away



Don’t let this feeling fade away





I know it won’t stop if we turn our love up

What should we change? We were amazing yesterday

Remove the pressure if it’s meant forever

I’ll make you stay, don’t let this feeling fade away



Don’t let this feeling fade away