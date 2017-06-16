M.I.A. - Finally (Video ufficiale e testo)
M.I.A. - Finally testo
What haters say about me don't worry me
I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me
You gonna see
I'm not gonna waste energy
Cause I'm free and I'm a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally
What haters say about me don't worry me
I keep it moving forward to
What's ahead of me
You gonna see I'm gonna be
And you're gonna remember me
I'm someone's shot of whiskey
Not everyone's tea
Cause I'm free and I'm a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally
What haters say about me don't worry me
I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me
You gonna see I'm gonna be
And you're gonna remember me
Underneath my trouble
I'm gonna find me the treble
And underneath my case
I'm gonna find me the bass
You get through
You get truth
And that's how it's gonna be
Cause I'm free I'm a freak I can see what's real and fantasy What you believe
You gotta see
Life on the planet's university
Underneath my trouble
I'm gonna find me the treble
And underneath my case
I'm gonna find me the bass
You get through
You get truth
And that's how it's gonna be
Finally
I'm free and I'm a freak
All the people I love I try to keep
We get deep
Keep it street
And were never gonna stay asleep
Finally what haters say about me don't worry me
I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me
You gonna see I'm gonna be
And you're gonna remember me
Theres nothing in this life thats guaranteed
Thats why we get high on reality
Memories and families
Work and money and stay happy
Finally
Life on the planets university
You get stronger in adversity
What you mean It's easy
Life's just a bitter sweet symphony
