M.I.A. - Finally (Video ufficiale e testo)

M.I.A. - Finally



What haters say about me don't worry me

I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me

You gonna see

I'm not gonna waste energy



Cause I'm free and I'm a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally

What haters say about me don't worry me

I keep it moving forward to

What's ahead of me

You gonna see I'm gonna be

And you're gonna remember me

I'm someone's shot of whiskey

Not everyone's tea



Cause I'm free and I'm a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally

What haters say about me don't worry me

I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me

You gonna see I'm gonna be

And you're gonna remember me



Underneath my trouble

I'm gonna find me the treble

And underneath my case

I'm gonna find me the bass

You get through

You get truth

And that's how it's gonna be



Cause I'm free I'm a freak I can see what's real and fantasy What you believe

You gotta see

Life on the planet's university



Underneath my trouble

I'm gonna find me the treble

And underneath my case

I'm gonna find me the bass

You get through

You get truth

And that's how it's gonna be

Finally



I'm free and I'm a freak

All the people I love I try to keep

We get deep

Keep it street

And were never gonna stay asleep

Finally what haters say about me don't worry me

I keep it moving forward to what's ahead of me

You gonna see I'm gonna be

And you're gonna remember me



Theres nothing in this life thats guaranteed

Thats why we get high on reality

Memories and families

Work and money and stay happy

Finally

Life on the planets university

You get stronger in adversity

What you mean It's easy

Life's just a bitter sweet symphony