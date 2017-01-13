M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee (Video ufficiale e testo)
M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee testo
I don't know what you want from me
You're looking for a memory
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve
Just let it go
Just let it go
Release
I don't know what you want from me
There is no room for us to breathe
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve
Just let it go
Just let it go
Release
Baby
I don't know what you want from me
If I can give you what you need
Bad timing, bad timing I think
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Just let it go
Just let it go
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Just let it go
Just let it go
I don't know what you want from me
There is no room for us to breathe
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve
Just let it go
Just let it go
Release
Baby
Gotta get over what you can't change
Baby
I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain
You're miles away
I'm here alone
Are you afraid?
Why don't you let it go?
Baby
Baby
Gotta get over what you can't change
Baby
I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain
You're miles away
I'm here alone
Are you afraid?
Why don't you let it go?
Baby
Why don't you let go of the mess you made?
