Home #M35 Video M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee (Video ufficiale e testo)

M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

39 condivisioni

M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee testo

I don't know what you want from me
You're looking for a memory
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve

Just let it go
Just let it go
Release

I don't know what you want from me
There is no room for us to breathe
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve
Just let it go
Just let it go
Release

Baby

I don't know what you want from me
If I can give you what you need
Bad timing, bad timing I think
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Just let it go
Just let it go
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Just let it go
Just let it go

I don't know what you want from me
There is no room for us to breathe
You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve
Just let it go
Just let it go
Release

Baby
Gotta get over what you can't change
Baby
I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain
You're miles away
I'm here alone
Are you afraid?
Why don't you let it go?

Baby

Baby
Gotta get over what you can't change
Baby
I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain
You're miles away
I'm here alone
Are you afraid?
Why don't you let it go?
Baby
Why don't you let go of the mess you made?

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #M35

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs