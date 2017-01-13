M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee (Video ufficiale e testo)

M35 - Let It Go feat. Elle Vee testo



I don't know what you want from me

You're looking for a memory

You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve



Just let it go

Just let it go

Release



I don't know what you want from me

There is no room for us to breathe

You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve

Just let it go

Just let it go

Release



Baby



I don't know what you want from me

If I can give you what you need

Bad timing, bad timing I think

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Just let it go

Just let it go

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Just let it go

Just let it go



I don't know what you want from me

There is no room for us to breathe

You'll wear your heartache on your sleeve

Just let it go

Just let it go

Release



Baby

Gotta get over what you can't change

Baby

I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain

You're miles away

I'm here alone

Are you afraid?

Why don't you let it go?



Baby



Baby

Gotta get over what you can't change

Baby

I'm not the one who's gonna fix your pain

You're miles away

I'm here alone

Are you afraid?

Why don't you let it go?

Baby

Why don't you let go of the mess you made?