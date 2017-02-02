Vorwerk - You're the One (feat. Matthew Steeper) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Somebody tell me, is this real?
I'm kicking over clouds the way I feel
And now I know there's nothing stopping me, no
Is today you felt so far?
But everybody knows so far the stars are only just out of reach
And I trace every line
I count every smile I can
I don't wanna miss the vain, no
And I care every word
Everybody else has never heard you say before
Tonight
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Now I can see it
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
You're the one that I needed
You're the one that I needed
You're the one that I needed
I never thought I'd be
Floating on the ceiling
Losing all control
And I think I need you too
There's nothing left to lose
(Nothing left to lose)
'Cause now I know there's no one like you
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Now I can see it
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
You're the one that I needed
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Now I can see it
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
You're the one that I needed
You're the one that I needed
You're the one that I needed
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
Now I can see it
Oh oh oh, oh oh oh
You're the one that I needed
