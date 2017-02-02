Vorwerk - You're the One (feat. Matthew Steeper) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Vorwerk - You're the One (feat. Matthew Steeper) testo



Somebody tell me, is this real?

I'm kicking over clouds the way I feel

And now I know there's nothing stopping me, no



Is today you felt so far?

But everybody knows so far the stars are only just out of reach

And I trace every line

I count every smile I can

I don't wanna miss the vain, no

And I care every word

Everybody else has never heard you say before

Tonight

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Now I can see it

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

You're the one that I needed

You're the one that I needed

You're the one that I needed

I never thought I'd be

Floating on the ceiling

Losing all control

And I think I need you too

There's nothing left to lose

(Nothing left to lose)

'Cause now I know there's no one like you

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Now I can see it

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

You're the one that I needed

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Now I can see it

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

You're the one that I needed

You're the one that I needed

You're the one that I needed

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Now I can see it

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

You're the one that I needed