Major Lazer - Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Major Lazer - Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens) testo



[Intro: Machel Montano & Konshens]

Eh ahhh

Aiiihhhhh

Aih

Major Lazor lazer

Aihhh ohhh, ladies a whine

Gal di world done know that yuh bad enuh

Them addicted and them "Cyah, have enough"

Gyal yuh whining is number one enuh

Mek a pose big six domino



[Verse 1: Konshens]

Back up back up, dumpa truck

Mek yuh rude suh, whine that up

Yuh select up tie that up

I make you feel it hot like a cut

Every gyal a whine dung low

When them bruk out suh I don't know

When Foot start cock up and bumpa a back up

Gyal whine till the sound man pack up



[Chorus]

Every gyal...

ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)

Every gyal...

I wanna see my babies in line (whine up for mi baby)

Every gyal...

ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)

Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, mek gyal bend over, the whole thing ova

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Buss a whine

Buss a whine

Buss a whine

Step to the front a the line



[Bridge]

Hey gyal

Step to the front a the line

Major Lazer

The gyal them

Woohh buss a buss a



[Verse 2: Machel Montano]

The way how she jook and the way how she whine

The way how she tick and she tock like the time

Wooooooooohh

What a gyal look fine

Wooooooooohh

What a gyal look fine

Invertebrate this gyal have no spine

She don't hesitate any pole she will climb

Wooooooooohh

What a gyal look fine

Wooooooooohh

What a gyal look fine

The way how she back up she back up she back up

Watch how she sweet and she hot up

Look how she bumpa so fat up

Whine to the ground and then she come back up

To the sound of dancehall and soca

Mek gyal bend ova and live Lavida Loca



[Refrain: Konshens]

Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, make gyal bend ova the whole thing ova



[Refrain: Machel Montano]

Start buss a whine

Step to the front a the line

Start buss a whine

Step to the front a the line

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Buss a whine buss a buss a

Step to the front a the line



[Bridge:]

Woooooooooohh

Step to the front a the line

Step to the front a the line



[Verse 3: Konshens]

Back up back up, dumpa truck

Mek yuh rude suh, whine that up

Yuh select up tie that up

Can I mek yuh feel it yah

Every gyal a whine dung low

When them bruk out suh I don't know

When foot start cock up and bumpa a back up

Gyal whine till sound man pack up



[Chorus]

Every gyal...

ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)

I wanna see my babies in line (line up for mi baby)

Ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)

Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, make gyal bend ova the whole thing ova

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Start buss a whine

Buss a whine

Buss a whine

Buss a whine

Step to the front a the line



[Outro]

Hey gyal

Step to the front a the line

Wooooooohh

Step to the front a the line