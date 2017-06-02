Major Lazer - Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Major Lazer - Front of the Line (feat. Machel Montano & Konshens) testo
[Intro: Machel Montano & Konshens]
Eh ahhh
Aiiihhhhh
Aih
Major Lazor lazer
Aihhh ohhh, ladies a whine
Gal di world done know that yuh bad enuh
Them addicted and them "Cyah, have enough"
Gyal yuh whining is number one enuh
Mek a pose big six domino
[Verse 1: Konshens]
Back up back up, dumpa truck
Mek yuh rude suh, whine that up
Yuh select up tie that up
I make you feel it hot like a cut
Every gyal a whine dung low
When them bruk out suh I don't know
When Foot start cock up and bumpa a back up
Gyal whine till the sound man pack up
[Chorus]
Every gyal...
ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)
Every gyal...
I wanna see my babies in line (whine up for mi baby)
Every gyal...
ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)
Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, mek gyal bend over, the whole thing ova
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Buss a whine
Buss a whine
Buss a whine
Step to the front a the line
[Bridge]
Hey gyal
Step to the front a the line
Major Lazer
The gyal them
Woohh buss a buss a
[Verse 2: Machel Montano]
The way how she jook and the way how she whine
The way how she tick and she tock like the time
Wooooooooohh
What a gyal look fine
Wooooooooohh
What a gyal look fine
Invertebrate this gyal have no spine
She don't hesitate any pole she will climb
Wooooooooohh
What a gyal look fine
Wooooooooohh
What a gyal look fine
The way how she back up she back up she back up
Watch how she sweet and she hot up
Look how she bumpa so fat up
Whine to the ground and then she come back up
To the sound of dancehall and soca
Mek gyal bend ova and live Lavida Loca
[Refrain: Konshens]
Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, make gyal bend ova the whole thing ova
[Refrain: Machel Montano]
Start buss a whine
Step to the front a the line
Start buss a whine
Step to the front a the line
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Buss a whine buss a buss a
Step to the front a the line
[Bridge:]
Woooooooooohh
Step to the front a the line
Step to the front a the line
[Verse 3: Konshens]
Back up back up, dumpa truck
Mek yuh rude suh, whine that up
Yuh select up tie that up
Can I mek yuh feel it yah
Every gyal a whine dung low
When them bruk out suh I don't know
When foot start cock up and bumpa a back up
Gyal whine till sound man pack up
[Chorus]
Every gyal...
ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)
I wanna see my babies in line (line up for mi baby)
Ladies dem whine (whine up for mi baby)
Cranberry, Bacardi mixed with soda, make gyal bend ova the whole thing ova
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Start buss a whine
Buss a whine
Buss a whine
Buss a whine
Step to the front a the line
[Outro]
Hey gyal
Step to the front a the line
Wooooooohh
Step to the front a the line
