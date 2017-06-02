Major Lazer - Jump Up (Video ufficiale e testo)
Major Lazer - Jump Up testo
Loud to the, Loud to the
Loud to The, Loud to the
Loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,
Turn it up loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,
Turn it up loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop
Whole Place Pack from the front to the Back
People a move like the dance floor hot.
(MAJOR LAZER)
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place,
When Mi Walk in everything Lift
JUMP!!!
And everybody hold a vibe,
everybody get high like dem have a big spliff
JUMP!!!
Turn it Up, Mi Seh Turn it Turn it loud till the ceiling shift
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up, Mi Seh burn it burn it, number on wi nah miss
JUMP!!!
JUMP!!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP UP!!!
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up! Mi seh burn it burn it, number one wi nah miss
JUMP!!!
Mi Seh Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh Jump Up!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump UP!
All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You
All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You
And when we a party, we party, party non-stop
Hold a vibe!
A Busy Represent Jamrock,
The Tropical Climate, Plus Mi Head Hot
Now everybody start from
(MAJOR LAZER)
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up The Place,
When Mi Walk in everything Lift
JUMP!!!
And everybody hold a vibe,
everybody get high like dem have a big spliff
JUMP!!!
Turn it Up, Mi Seh Turn it Turn it Up till the ceiling shift
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up, Mi Seh burn it burn it, number on wi nah miss
JUMP!!!
JUMP!!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP UP!!!
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up! Mi seh burn it burn it, number one wi nah miss
JUMP!!!
Mi Seh Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh Jump Up!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump UP!
All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You
All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You
And when we a party, we party, party non-stop
Hold a vibe!
A Busy Represent Jamrock,
The Tropical Climate, Plus Mi Head Hot
Now everybody start from
