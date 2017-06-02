Home #Major Lazer Video Major Lazer - Jump Up (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Major Lazer - Jump Up (Video ufficiale e testo)

Major Lazer - Jump Up: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Major Lazer - Jump Up testo

Loud to the, Loud to the
Loud to The, Loud to the

Loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,
Turn it up loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,
Turn it up loud to the top non-stop
Place a mash up when the drum dem drop
Whole Place Pack from the front to the Back
People a move like the dance floor hot.

(MAJOR LAZER)

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!
Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place,
When Mi Walk in everything Lift
JUMP!!!
And everybody hold a vibe,
everybody get high like dem have a big spliff
JUMP!!!
Turn it Up, Mi Seh Turn it Turn it loud till the ceiling shift
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up, Mi Seh burn it burn it, number on wi nah miss
JUMP!!!

JUMP!!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP UP!!!
JUMP!!!
Blaze it Up! Mi seh burn it burn it, number one wi nah miss

JUMP!!!
Mi Seh Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump Up!!
JUMP!!!
Mi seh Jump Up!
JUMP!!!
Just Jump UP!

