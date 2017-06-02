Major Lazer - Jump Up (Video ufficiale e testo)

Major Lazer - Jump Up testo



Loud to the, Loud to the

Loud to The, Loud to the



Loud to the top non-stop

Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,

Turn it up loud to the top non-stop

Place a mash up when the drum dem drop,

Turn it up loud to the top non-stop

Place a mash up when the drum dem drop

Whole Place Pack from the front to the Back

People a move like the dance floor hot.



(MAJOR LAZER)



Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!



Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place,

When Mi Walk in everything Lift

JUMP!!!

And everybody hold a vibe,

everybody get high like dem have a big spliff

JUMP!!!

Turn it Up, Mi Seh Turn it Turn it loud till the ceiling shift

JUMP!!!

Blaze it Up, Mi Seh burn it burn it, number on wi nah miss

JUMP!!!



JUMP!!!

JUMP!!!

Mi seh! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP UP!!!

JUMP!!!

Blaze it Up! Mi seh burn it burn it, number one wi nah miss



JUMP!!!

Mi Seh Jump Up!!

JUMP!!!

Just Jump Up!!

JUMP!!!

Mi seh Jump Up!

JUMP!!!

Just Jump UP!



All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You

All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You

And when we a party, we party, party non-stop

Hold a vibe!

A Busy Represent Jamrock,

The Tropical Climate, Plus Mi Head Hot

Now everybody start from



(MAJOR LAZER)



Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!

Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up the Place!



Mash Up Mash Up Mash Up The Place,

When Mi Walk in everything Lift

JUMP!!!

And everybody hold a vibe,

everybody get high like dem have a big spliff

JUMP!!!

Turn it Up, Mi Seh Turn it Turn it Up till the ceiling shift

JUMP!!!

Blaze it Up, Mi Seh burn it burn it, number on wi nah miss

JUMP!!!



JUMP!!!

JUMP!!!

Mi seh! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP! JUMP UP!!!

JUMP!!!

Blaze it Up! Mi seh burn it burn it, number one wi nah miss



JUMP!!!

Mi Seh Jump Up!!

JUMP!!!

Just Jump Up!!

JUMP!!!

Mi seh Jump Up!

JUMP!!!

Just Jump UP!



All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You

All eyes on Me, All Eyes on You

And when we a party, we party, party non-stop

Hold a vibe!

A Busy Represent Jamrock,

The Tropical Climate, Plus Mi Head Hot

Now everybody start from