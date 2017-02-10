Major Lazer & MØ LIVE @ Lollapalooza Festival 2016

Major Lazer @ Lollapalooza United States 2016-07-29

[01:00] Major Lazer feat. Vybz Kartel - Pon De Floor [MAD DECENT]

[02:00] Wiwek - Riot [BARONG FAMILY]

[03:00] Major Lazer feat. Elliphant & Jovi Rockwell - Too Original [MAD DECENT]

w/ Wiwek & Gregor Salto - On Your Mark [G-REX]

[05:00] Zombie Nation vs. Bingo Player & Uberjak'd - Zombie Rattle (Apocalypto & Jebu Rework) [EPM&THINSP;/&THINSP;HYSTERIA]

w/ Major Lazer & Moska feat. RDX - Lose Yourself [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

[06:00] Major Lazer feat. Elephant Man & Opal - Wind Up [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

w/ Major Lazer & Moska feat. RDX - Lose Yourself (Herve Pagez Remix) [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

[08:00] Martin Solveig & GTA - Intoxicated (Wiwek Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

w/ Martin Garrix - Animals (Acappella) [SPINNIN']

w/ Sander van Doorn - Neon (Ummet Ozcan Remix) [DOORN]

[09:00] Boombox Cartel & Jackal - Jamba [OWSLA]

[11:00] KANDY - Fudge It [FREE]

w/ Steve Aoki & Diplo & Deorro feat. Steve Bays - Freak (Let's Get Freaky Acappella) [MAD DECENT]

[11:00] The Outhere Brothers - Boom Boom Boom (Kastra Remix) [FREE/ELEKTRA]

w/ AutoErotique - They Know [MAD DECENT]

w/ Skrillex & Damian Marley - Make It Bun Dem (Acappella) [BIG BEAT/OWSLA]

[15:10] Major Lazer feat. The Partysquad - Original Don [DOWNTOWN]

w/ Pitbull feat. Lil Jon & Will.I.Am & JD - Put Your Fuckin Hands Up (Acappella) [ROCKTHEHOUZE]

w/ Flux Pavilion - I Can't Stop (Acappella) [CIRCUS UKF]

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda [POLYDOR]

w/ DJ Snake - Propaganda (Nom De Strip & TJR Remix) [POLYDOR]

[15:00] Desiigner vs. Drake & Ookay - Panda vs. Hotline Bling (Benzi Edit)

[17:53] Yeah Yeah Yeahs & A-Trak vs. Major Lazer - Heads Will Roll The Bass (Jack Ü Mashup) [FOOL'S GOLD&THINSP;/&THINSP;MAD DECENT]

[20:54] Showtek & Major Lazer - Believer [SKINK/MAD DECENT]

[22:48] 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat [FREE]

[23:40] Major Lazer feat. Flux Pavilion - Jah No Partial (Yellow Claw & Yung Felix Remix) [MAD DECENT]

w/ Yellow Claw & Cesqeaux - Ibetchu [DIM MAK]

[25:22] Major Lazer feat. Travi$ Scott & 2 Chainz & Pusha T & Mad Cobra - Night Riders (VIP) [MAD DECENT]

[26:52] Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Dillon Francis Remix) [SONY]

[31:30] Major Lazer feat. Chronixx - Blaze Up The Fire [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

[36:27] Damian Marley - Welcome To Jamrock [UNIVERSAL]

[36:34] Major Lazer feat. Amber Of Dirty Projectors - Get Free (Andy C Remix) [DISCOBELLE]

w/ DJ Khaled feat. Ludacris & Rick Ross & T-Pain & Snoop Dogg - All I Do Is Win (Acapella) [E1 MUSIC]

w/ Fat Joe & Remy Ma feat. French Montana - All The Way Up [TERROR SQUAD]

[38:18] Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber & MØ - Cold Water [MAD DECENT]

w/ The Chainsmokers feat. Rozes - Roses [SONY]

[40:15] Eva Simons feat. Konshens - Policeman (Major Lazer Dubplate) [POWERHOUSE]

w/ Major Lazer & MOTi feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Wizkid & Kranium - Boom [MAD DECENT]

[42:05] Major Lazer feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG - Light It Up (Remix) [MAD DECENT]

[45:08] Major Lazer feat. Bruno Mars & Tyga & Mystic - Bubble Butt [SECRETLY CANADIAN/MAD DECENT]

w/ Dillon Francis & DJ Snake - Get Low [MAD DECENT/COLUMBIA]

[46:03] Gyptian - Hold Yuh (Major Lazer Remix) [MINISTRY OF SOUND]

[46:56] Major Lazer & Ape Drums & Boaz Van De Beatz & Jr Blender feat. Machel Montano & Sean Paul - One Wine [MAD DECENT]

w/ Sean Paul - Get Busy [ATLANTIC]

[47:52] Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla - One Dance (Alvaro Remix) [OVO]

[49:04] Major Lazer feat. Wild Belle - Be Together (BKAYE Remix) [MAD DECENT]

[51:18] Rihanna feat. Drake - Work (Bad Royale Remix) [ROC NATION]

w/ Major Lazer feat. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

w/ Major Lazer feat. Busy Signal & The Flexican & FS Green - Watch Out For This (Bumaye) (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Tomorrowland Remix) [MAD DECENT]

[55:25] Yves V vs. ENUR - Manga Calabria (SikDuo Edit) [ULTRA&THINSP;/&THINSP;DOORN]

w/ Valentino Khan - Deep Down Low (VIP) [OWSLA]

[56:35] Major Lazer feat. Ariana Grande - All My Love (Machel Montano Remix) [REPUBLIC (UNIVERSAL)]

[58:34] Major Lazer feat. Machel Montano - Sound Bang [SECRETLY CANADIAN]

[61:44] Major Lazer & Grandtheft - Number One [FREE]

[63:15] Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton - Can't Hold Us (Major Lazer Remix) [MACKLEMORE]

w/ Keys N Krates - All The Time (Tove Lo Flip) [FREE]

w/ Mr. Polska & Boaz Van De Beatz feat. Riff Raff - Guappa (VIP) [MAD DECENT]

[66:30] ID - ID

w/ KANDY feat. Mina - Initiator [ONES TO WATCH]

[67:22] Major Lazer feat. Ellie Goulding & Tarrus Riley - Powerful (D.R.A.M. Remix) [MAD DECENT]

MØ on stage

[71:46] Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Live) [MAD DECENT]

w/ Jack Ü feat. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae (Acappella) [ATLANTIC]

w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (Malaa Remix) [FREE/MAD DECENT]

w/ Major Lazer & DJ Snake feat. MØ - Lean On (VIP Mix) [MAD DECENT]