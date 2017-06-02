Major Lazer - Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Major Lazer - Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) testo



[Verse 1: Nasty C]

They told me everybody's 15 minutes in a different timezone

And since I have it at the moment

You the one I wanna shine my light on

Get your life, get your life, little mama

Won't you get your life on?

Ain't nothing cooler than the wrong moves

When you do 'em to the right song, the right song

Let's shoot this movie and put the shit on repeat

I hope this Mary's not making you fall asleep

Before we hit the road, put our phones on silent

Nobody's tryna bring sand to the beach

What would it take to change your plans for the weekend?

'Cause I am tryna kick it like EA

The whole thing, the pre-party, the pre-sex

Now we hit the Major League where the G's at



[Chorus: Ice Prince]

I like you, girl, in particula

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh

I like you, girl, in particula, yeah

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh



[Post-Chorus: Patoranking]

Come, come, give me the love, girl

Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl

Come, come, come, give me the love, girl

Bring di dance and gimme some culture

Come, come, give me the love, girl



[Verse 2: Jidenna]

I wanna give you what I'm feeling here, yeah

Give me love one of these days

I know the first time I saw you there, yeah

Give me love one of these days

Carry, carry cary go

Na u sabi, mami, you already know

Carry, carry cary go

Me, I can't lie, oh

I like you, gal, in particular

Can I see your particulars?

I been screening you like una pelicula

So b-b-baby, let's stir it up, yeah

I, I've come to see you what's in your eyes

(Give me that love, girl)

Bia Bia Bia Baby



[Chorus: Ice Prince]

I like you, girl, in particula

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh

I like you, girl, in particula, yeah

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh



[Post-Chorus: Ice Prince]

Come, come, give me the love, girl

Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl

Come, come, come, give me the love, girl

Bring di dance and gimme some culture

Come, come, give me the love, girl



[Bridge: Ice Prince]

Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl

Come, come, come, give me the love, girl

Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture

Come, come, give me the love, girl

Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl

Come, come, come, give me the love, girl

Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture

Come, come, give me the love, girl



[Chorus: Ice Prince]

I like you, girl, in particula

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh

I like you, girl, in particula, yeah

You in particula

Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh