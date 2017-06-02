Major Lazer - Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Major Lazer - Particula (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna) testo
[Verse 1: Nasty C]
They told me everybody's 15 minutes in a different timezone
And since I have it at the moment
You the one I wanna shine my light on
Get your life, get your life, little mama
Won't you get your life on?
Ain't nothing cooler than the wrong moves
When you do 'em to the right song, the right song
Let's shoot this movie and put the shit on repeat
I hope this Mary's not making you fall asleep
Before we hit the road, put our phones on silent
Nobody's tryna bring sand to the beach
What would it take to change your plans for the weekend?
'Cause I am tryna kick it like EA
The whole thing, the pre-party, the pre-sex
Now we hit the Major League where the G's at
[Chorus: Ice Prince]
I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
[Post-Chorus: Patoranking]
Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance and gimme some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl
[Verse 2: Jidenna]
I wanna give you what I'm feeling here, yeah
Give me love one of these days
I know the first time I saw you there, yeah
Give me love one of these days
Carry, carry cary go
Na u sabi, mami, you already know
Carry, carry cary go
Me, I can't lie, oh
I like you, gal, in particular
Can I see your particulars?
I been screening you like una pelicula
So b-b-baby, let's stir it up, yeah
I, I've come to see you what's in your eyes
(Give me that love, girl)
Bia Bia Bia Baby
[Chorus: Ice Prince]
I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
[Post-Chorus: Ice Prince]
Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance and gimme some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl
[Bridge: Ice Prince]
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl
Give me the love, girl, give me the love, girl
Come, come, come, give me the love, girl
Bring di dance gyal, give me some culture
Come, come, give me the love, girl
[Chorus: Ice Prince]
I like you, girl, in particula
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
I like you, girl, in particula, yeah
You in particula
Said I like your waist in particula, ah ha, eh
