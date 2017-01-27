Major Lazer - Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Major Lazer - Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj) testo



Barbie



Yeah



They thought that you was a shy girl

Until I made you my girl

Girl you pushed me like a big button

'Til I cuffed you like you did somethin'

You ain't gotta wait for it

You ain't gotta wait for me to give you my love

You ain't gotta wait for it

Things are gettin' sticky, girl I think that I'm stuck



I'll admit I'm wrong when I know that you gon' come for me

When you gon' come for me, yeah

Never gonna not not hit that, your lovin' is just too deep

When you gon' come to me, yeah

And every time you hit my phone, and say you need company, oh

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you



I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you



Girl you used to bein' quiet

'Til I brought that loud

You say your dollars is amountin'

And your mama your accountant

You watch your figures, you a big deal

Got your fresh prince and a big wheel

Polar mink coat, that's a big kill

Put you in the foreign like a windshield



I'll admit I'm wrong when I know that you gon' come for me

When you gon' come for me, yeah

Never gonna not not hit that, your lovin' is just too deep

When you gon' come to me, yeah

And every time you hit my phone, and say you need company, oh

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you



I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you



Major keys, I'm the boss

Don't Griselda go off?

Left from the loft and went to Bergdorf

Most of these dudes is really quite soft

45 special, this is my cloth

'Bout to drop a album, this is my fourth

I don't put sugar in my spaghetti sauce

Drop a freestyle and get these hoes parched

Fire burn the obea man church

Pretty girls, when my girls get right

'Cause it's another day, let ya light shine bright

Ain't none of them in your lane

True mi have di game pon lock, dem wah code

Just link wit some hot gyal out ah road

True mi have di waist small, pretty, bus whine

Rolex nah deh pon uno dutty gyal time?

Yo, I told 'em pull up on me faster than Danica

Thats on the low I'm tryna blow him like harmonicas

He call me queen, he know "Nicki" is the Moniker

He want a mix between Hillary and Monica

I switch it up, I switch it up

Rip the beat, then I, I stitch it up

Travel, then I bounce, I ball-Sinead, Sir

Barbie a link up Major Lazer



I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you

I'ma run up on you