Major Lazer - Run Up (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj)
Barbie
Yeah
They thought that you was a shy girl
Until I made you my girl
Girl you pushed me like a big button
'Til I cuffed you like you did somethin'
You ain't gotta wait for it
You ain't gotta wait for me to give you my love
You ain't gotta wait for it
Things are gettin' sticky, girl I think that I'm stuck
I'll admit I'm wrong when I know that you gon' come for me
When you gon' come for me, yeah
Never gonna not not hit that, your lovin' is just too deep
When you gon' come to me, yeah
And every time you hit my phone, and say you need company, oh
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
Girl you used to bein' quiet
'Til I brought that loud
You say your dollars is amountin'
And your mama your accountant
You watch your figures, you a big deal
Got your fresh prince and a big wheel
Polar mink coat, that's a big kill
Put you in the foreign like a windshield
I'll admit I'm wrong when I know that you gon' come for me
When you gon' come for me, yeah
Never gonna not not hit that, your lovin' is just too deep
When you gon' come to me, yeah
And every time you hit my phone, and say you need company, oh
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
Major keys, I'm the boss
Don't Griselda go off?
Left from the loft and went to Bergdorf
Most of these dudes is really quite soft
45 special, this is my cloth
'Bout to drop a album, this is my fourth
I don't put sugar in my spaghetti sauce
Drop a freestyle and get these hoes parched
Fire burn the obea man church
Pretty girls, when my girls get right
'Cause it's another day, let ya light shine bright
Ain't none of them in your lane
True mi have di game pon lock, dem wah code
Just link wit some hot gyal out ah road
True mi have di waist small, pretty, bus whine
Rolex nah deh pon uno dutty gyal time?
Yo, I told 'em pull up on me faster than Danica
Thats on the low I'm tryna blow him like harmonicas
He call me queen, he know "Nicki" is the Moniker
He want a mix between Hillary and Monica
I switch it up, I switch it up
Rip the beat, then I, I stitch it up
Travel, then I bounce, I ball-Sinead, Sir
Barbie a link up Major Lazer
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
I'ma run up on you
