Major Lazer & Showtek - Believer

Major Lazer - Believer testo



[Verse 1]

When the hardly couldn't hold me, they throwed me in the river

Thinking I would drown but I'm a good swimmer

When the river didn't drown me, they throwed me in the fire

But the fire just cooled, I could never burn



[Chorus]

Cause I'm a believer, I'm a believer

I'm a believer, I'm a believer

[Break]

River, everybody!



[Verse 2]

When they couldn't hold me, they throwed me in the river

Thinking I would drown but I'm a good swimmer

They say we enter the battle then we dance when we conquer

It's been forever, it won't need much longer

Stand firm, you will be much stronger



[Chorus]

I'm a believer, I'm a believer

I'm a believer, I'm a believer