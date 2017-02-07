Home #Markus Schulz Video Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson (Video ufficiale e testo)
Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson (Video ufficiale e testo)

Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson testo

Something you do, does something to me
Got me lurking under streetlights
The love that I lose, whenever you leave
Has me crossing to the dark side
I won't let you go
Got me breathing slow
With every breath you take
I won't let you go
As the sun sinks low
The darkness finds its way
In the night
When the shadows come back to life
You can run but you'll never hide
Wherever you go
I'll follow you, follow you
In the night
When the shadows come back to life
You can run but you'll never hide
Wherever you go
I'll follow you, follow you
I won't let you go
Got me breathing slow
With every breath you take
I won't let you go
As the sun sinks low
The darkness finds its way
I won't let you go
Got me breathing slow
With every breath you take
I won't let you go
As the sun sinks low
The darkness finds its way
In the night
When the shadows come back to life
You can run but you'll never hide
Wherever you go
I'll follow you, follow you
In the night
When the shadows come back to life
You can run but you'll never hide
Wherever you go
I'll follow you, follow you

