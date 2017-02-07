Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson (Video ufficiale e testo)

Markus Schulz - In The Night feat. Brooke Tomlinson testo



Something you do, does something to me

Got me lurking under streetlights

The love that I lose, whenever you leave

Has me crossing to the dark side

I won't let you go

Got me breathing slow

With every breath you take

I won't let you go

As the sun sinks low

The darkness finds its way

In the night

When the shadows come back to life

You can run but you'll never hide

Wherever you go

I'll follow you, follow you

In the night

When the shadows come back to life

You can run but you'll never hide

Wherever you go

I'll follow you, follow you

I won't let you go

Got me breathing slow

With every breath you take

I won't let you go

As the sun sinks low

The darkness finds its way

I won't let you go

Got me breathing slow

With every breath you take

I won't let you go

As the sun sinks low

The darkness finds its way

In the night

When the shadows come back to life

You can run but you'll never hide

Wherever you go

I'll follow you, follow you

In the night

When the shadows come back to life

You can run but you'll never hide

Wherever you go

I'll follow you, follow you