Maroon 5 - Cold (feat. Future) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Maroon 5 - Cold (feat. Future) testo



Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold



Are we taking time or a time out?

I can't take the in between

Asking me for space here in my house

You know how to fuck with me

Acting like we're not together

After everything that we've been through

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?



Distant when we're kissing

Feel so different

Baby tell me how did you get so...



Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah



Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don't understand why you're so cold



What you holdin' on, holdin' on for?

If you wanna leave just leave

Why you wanna bite your tongue for?

The silence is killing me

Acting like we're not together

If you don't want this, then what's the use?

Sleeping up under the covers

How am I so far away from you?



Distant (oh) when we're kissing (yeah)

Feel so different (yeah)

Baby tell me how did you get so...



Cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah



Woah yeah

Woah yeah

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

I don't understand why you're so cold



Never thought that you were like this

I took the tag off of major prices

I just spent half a mill' on a chandelier

Now you tryna cut me off like a light switch, yeah

Trying to stay, and I leave

Saying that you need some time to breath

Thinking that I'm sleeping on the four letter word

But the four letter word don't sleep

We goin' two separate ways

You ain't been acting the same

You gotta go, but the way your ass used to be you gold dig every day

I split the four talk in two talk as I came but to hear what you say

Girl I tried to give you space



Baby tell me how did you get so cold enough to chill my bones

It feels like I don't know you anymore

I don't understand why you're so cold to me

With every breath you breathe

I see there's something going on

I don't understand why you're so cold



So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

I don't understand why you're so cold, yeah

So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

Woah yeah

So cold it's colder

I don't understand why you're so cold