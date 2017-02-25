Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus) testo



We're dreaming on and on, we're dreaming on and on

We got the windows down, we got thewindows down

I'm chasing all of the colors in my head, I wanna feel alive

I'm living high, high, high

I'm living high

I'm living high

We're dreaming on and on, we're dreaming on and on

The stars are all around, the stars are all around

I'm chasing all of the colors in my head, I wanna feel alive

I'm living high, high, high

I'm living high

I'm living high

I got this fire in my heart and I'm feeling alright

I got this feeling in my head that we'redoing alright

Breaking down the walls, I'm living high

Chasing all the colors