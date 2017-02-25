Home #Marshmello Video Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Marshmello - Chasing Colors (feat. Noah Cyrus) testo

We're dreaming on and on, we're dreaming on and on
We got the windows down, we got thewindows down
I'm chasing all of the colors in my head, I wanna feel alive
I'm living high, high, high
I'm living high
I'm living high
We're dreaming on and on, we're dreaming on and on
The stars are all around, the stars are all around
I'm chasing all of the colors in my head, I wanna feel alive
I'm living high, high, high
I'm living high
I'm living high
I got this fire in my heart and I'm feeling alright
I got this feeling in my head that we'redoing alright
Breaking down the walls, I'm living high
Chasing all the colors

