Marshmello @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (kineticFIELD)

  1. Marshmello - Know Me (Acapella)
  2. w/ Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
  3. Marshmello - Find Me
  4. League Of Legends - Flash Funk (Marshmello Remix)
  5. DJ Snake - Propaganda
  6. w/ Excision & Space Laces - Throwin' Elbows
  7. Dombresky - Utopia (4B Remix)
  8. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Heads Will Roll (A-Trak Remix / Kid Kamillion Trap Edit)
  9. Marshmello - Blocks
  10. Marshmello - Want U 2
  11. Avicii ft. Simon Aldred - Waiting For Love (Marshmello Remix)
  12. RL Grime & What So Not & Skrillex - Waiting (Benzi Edit)
  13. San Holo - Light (Crankdat Re-Crank)
  14. Marshmello - Moving On
  15. D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - Broccoli
  16. w/ Marshmello - ID
  17. Twenty One Pilots - Ride
  18. w/ Marshmello - Colour
  19. Blink-182 - What's My Age Again?
  20. w/ Tim Gunter - First Breath
  21. w/ Marshmello - Pro
  22. Calvin Harris ft. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Grandtheft Remix)
  23. graves & Coolights - Say Things
  24. Marshmello - Summer
  25. Ookay - Thief
  26. Post Malone ft. Quavo - Congratulations
  27. w/ Marshmello & Ookay ft. Noah Cyrus - Chasing Colors
  28. TropKillaz - Try Me
  29. Kendrick Lamar - Humble
  30. DJ Snake & Yellow Claw - Ocho Cinco (Sikdope Remix)
  31. Anne-Marie - Alarm (Marshmello Remix)
  32. Marshmello - Alone
  33. Lil ƱZi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 (Prod. by TM88)
  34. Marshmello - HoMe
  35. Jack Ü ft. Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now (Marshmello Remix)
  36. w/ Jack Ü ft. Justin Bieber - Where Are Ü Now (Marshmello Remix / Skrillex Flip)
  37. Marshmello - Know Me
  38. Marshmello - Pro
  39. Bon Jovi - Livin' On A Prayer
  40. w/ Wavedash - Bang
  41. KANDY ft. Mina - Initiator
  42. Knife Party - PLUR Police (Jauz Remix)
  43. Gucci Mane ft. Drake - Both
  44. Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps
  45. Zomboy ft. O.V - Get With The Program (Eptic & Trampa Remix)
  46. Phiso - Jotaro
  47. w/ 4B & Aazar - Pop Dat
  48. ID - ID
  49. Cascada - Everytime We Touch
  50. w/ Bro Safari - Follow (Zomboy Remix)
  51. The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army (Dash Berlin Rework)
  52. ID - ID
  53. Kendrick Lamar - M.A.A.D City
  54. Wiwek & Skrillex feat. Eliphant vs. Boombox Cratel & QUIX feat. Anjulie - Killa vs. Supernatural (Marshmello Edit)
  55. ID - ID
  56. Flosstradamus & Valentino Khan - M.F.U. (Middle Fingers Up)
  57. ID - ID
  58. Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Kill The Noise Remix)
  59. ID - ID
  60. XXXTENTACION - Look At Me! (Prod. by ROJAS & Jimmy Duval)
  61. ID - ID
  62. Marshmello ft. Wrabel - Ritual (Ray Volpe Remix)
  63. Ray Volpe - Outerworld
  64. Oasis vs. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike & Martin Garrix - Tremor vs. Wonderwall (JӨSΣPH BΣ Edit)
  65. Skrillex ft. Rick Ross vs. Zomboy - Purple Lamborghini vs. Lights Out (Skrillex Mashup)
  66. ID - ID
  67. ID - ID
  68. ID - ID
  69. Valentino Khan - Pump
  70. DJ Snake - Propaganda (Jauz Remix)
  71. Chocolate Puma & Tommie Sunshine ft. DJ Funk - Scrub The Ground
  72. DJ Snake - Propaganda
  73. Cesqeaux & Mike Cervello - SMACK!
  74. Reece Low - Bounce That Ass
  75. Matroda x Migos - Bad And Boujee
  76. Moksi - Lights Down Low (Co-Prod. by GTA)
  77. Garmiani - Bomb A Drop
  78. Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Festival Trap Remix / Crankdat VIP)
  79. 4B ft. Bunji Garlin - Carnival
  80. Jack Ü ft. Kiesza - Take Ü There
  81. ID - ID
  82. Papa Roach - Last Resort
  83. RL Grime ft. Djemba Djemba - Valhalla
  84. The Chainsmokers ft. Daya - Don't Let Me Down (W&W Remix)
  85. graves & Maazel - Lost Boys
  86. Adele - Hello (Marshmello Remix)

