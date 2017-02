#InstaLive!!! (Part 3) To celebrate the Official Release of #ScaredToBeLonely Martin Garrix did his first live on Instagram! He answered to a lot of questions and he played new music! He also showed the scared to be lonely project! ➕✖️ In this clip he played a track he is working on, Exclusive! #garrixers #worldofmartingarrix #teamgarrix #martingarrix @stmpdrcrds @awrightworld @watsematter @michaelrossgeorge @themediananny @louisvanbaar @damiankars @martingarrix

A video posted by Martin Garrix Fanpage (@worldofmartingarrix) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:09pm PST