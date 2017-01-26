Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely ft. Dua Lipa testo



[Verse 1]

It was great at the very start

Hands on each other

Couldn't stand to be far apart

Closer the better



[Pre-Chorus]

Now we're picking fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

Why we keep coming back for more



[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?



[Verse 2]

Too much time, losing track of us

Where was the real?

Undefined, spiraling out of touch

Forgot how it feels



[Pre-Chorus]

All the fucked up fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

It's like we keep coming back for more



[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?



[Drop]

Scared to be lonely



[Bridge]

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely



[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?



[Drop]

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Eh, eh, scared to be lonely