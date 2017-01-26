Home #Martin Garrix Video Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely ft. Dua Lipa
Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely ft. Dua Lipa testo

[Verse 1]
It was great at the very start
Hands on each other
Couldn't stand to be far apart
Closer the better

[Pre-Chorus]
Now we're picking fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
Why we keep coming back for more

[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Verse 2]
Too much time, losing track of us
Where was the real?
Undefined, spiraling out of touch
Forgot how it feels

[Pre-Chorus]
All the fucked up fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
It's like we keep coming back for more

[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Drop]
Scared to be lonely

[Bridge]
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely

[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Drop]
Scared to be lonely
Scared to be lonely
Scared to be lonely
Eh, eh, scared to be lonely

