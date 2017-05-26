Martin Garrix - There For You
Martin Garrix - There For You testo
I woke up pissed off today
And baby, everyone feels fake
Somewhere, I lost a piece of me
Smoking cigarettes on balconies
But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
And you're on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
I'll be loud for you
I got you, I promise
Let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways
When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
Last year took a toll on me
But I made it with you next to me
Around the world and back again
I hope you're waiting at the end
But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
And you're on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
I'll be loud for you
I got you, I promise
Let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways
When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
But I'm holding on to something
Wake up if you feel nothing
I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you
There was a time that I was sober
But I got too big to show you
I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
Running, running, just to keep my hands on you
So I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
