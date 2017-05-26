Martin Garrix - There For You testo



I woke up pissed off today

And baby, everyone feels fake

Somewhere, I lost a piece of me

Smoking cigarettes on balconies



But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

And you're on the other side



So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

I'll be loud for you



I got you, I promise

Let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too



But you gotta be there for me too



Last year took a toll on me

But I made it with you next to me

Around the world and back again

I hope you're waiting at the end



But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

And you're on the other side



So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

I'll be loud for you



I got you, I promise

Let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too



But you gotta be there for me too



But I'm holding on to something

Wake up if you feel nothing

I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you

There was a time that I was sober

But I got too big to show you

I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

Running, running, just to keep my hands on you

So I'm running, running, just to keep my hands on you

But you gotta be there for me too



But you gotta be there for me too