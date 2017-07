Martin Solveig - All Stars (feat. Alma) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Martin Solveig - All Stars (feat. Alma) testo



Turn on

We all stars, we are one

We light up the night like a black sun



We all shine, we are chrome

And we are shimmering

Turn on, turn on (turn on)



Play it loud, we don't care

And dance like there's nobody there

Light up the night, yeah

Light it up every night

'Cause we are shimmering

Turn on, turn on (turn on)



We all stars, we are one

We light up the night like a black sun

We all shine, we are chrome

And we are shimmering

Come on, come on y'all



Hey



We all stars, we are one

We light up the night like a black sun

We all shine, we are chrome

And we are shimmering

Turn on, turn on (turn on)



We got something to tell

Spin like a carousel

Don't like it, go to hell

This is our favorite song

Lights on everybody

We party legendary

High on sour and fury (hey)



Turn on now

Calling all stars, come on

Calling all stars, come on

Calling all stars, come on

Calling all stars, come on



Hey

Hey



We all stars, we are one

Calling all stars (stars)

Calling all stars, come on

We all shine, we are chrome

And we are shimmering

Turn on, turn on (turn on)



Calling all stars, come on