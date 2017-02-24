Mastodon - Sultan's Curse (Video ufficiale e testo)
Mastodon - Sultan's Curse testo
Tired and lost
No one to trust
Who is there to give the push
All I have learned
Straighten the curve
Like a circle to return
The long embrace
The smell of dirt and roses
Under the sun
No sign of breath or water
I fall asleep under blankets of stars
Ice hit you cold
Heat of surprise
Bending mind can't realize
Faith is in me
End I can see
Tears are strong as ten thousand tongues
My sweet mirage
I bathe in sacred waters
I kiss the sky
Floating in sultan's daughters
Memories of loved ones are passing me by
Memories of loved ones are passing me by
Oceans of sand and rust
Give way and yield my wake
Oceans of sand and rust
Give way and yield my wake
They're waiting inside
They're waiting to wash your eyes out
Their hands are alive
Alive with a fervent anger
Your feet have been tied and your tongue in your hand
Death of a thousand ravens
You're down on your knees
You're blind as the Ancient Kingdom
Relive the ages of the moon
Reeling the water close to you
