Mastodon - Sultan's Curse (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mastodon - Sultan's Curse testo

Tired and lost
No one to trust
Who is there to give the push
All I have learned
Straighten the curve
Like a circle to return

The long embrace
The smell of dirt and roses
Under the sun
No sign of breath or water
I fall asleep under blankets of stars

Ice hit you cold
Heat of surprise
Bending mind can't realize
Faith is in me
End I can see
Tears are strong as ten thousand tongues

My sweet mirage
I bathe in sacred waters
I kiss the sky
Floating in sultan's daughters
Memories of loved ones are passing me by
Memories of loved ones are passing me by

Oceans of sand and rust
Give way and yield my wake
Oceans of sand and rust
Give way and yield my wake

They're waiting inside
They're waiting to wash your eyes out
Their hands are alive
Alive with a fervent anger
Your feet have been tied and your tongue in your hand
Death of a thousand ravens
You're down on your knees
You're blind as the Ancient Kingdom

Relive the ages of the moon
Reeling the water close to you

