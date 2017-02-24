Mastodon - Sultan's Curse (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mastodon - Sultan's Curse testo



Tired and lost

No one to trust

Who is there to give the push

All I have learned

Straighten the curve

Like a circle to return



The long embrace

The smell of dirt and roses

Under the sun

No sign of breath or water

I fall asleep under blankets of stars



Ice hit you cold

Heat of surprise

Bending mind can't realize

Faith is in me

End I can see

Tears are strong as ten thousand tongues



My sweet mirage

I bathe in sacred waters

I kiss the sky

Floating in sultan's daughters

Memories of loved ones are passing me by

Memories of loved ones are passing me by



Oceans of sand and rust

Give way and yield my wake

Oceans of sand and rust

Give way and yield my wake



They're waiting inside

They're waiting to wash your eyes out

Their hands are alive

Alive with a fervent anger

Your feet have been tied and your tongue in your hand

Death of a thousand ravens

You're down on your knees

You're blind as the Ancient Kingdom



Relive the ages of the moon

Reeling the water close to you