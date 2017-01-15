Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs (Video ufficiale e testo)

Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs testo



Lay here

It's a sleepless night

Skies clear



And I'm starry eyed

White noise

Can't turn off my brain

There's a future

That i can't explain

These great big dreams

Make me forget

About the little things

I'm gonna wake up tomorrow

And smell the roses

Throw my hands out and spiral

Like all I know is

How to wake up and

Sing all my worries away

From the Top of My Lungs

I'm gonna wake up tomorrow

And smell the roses

Throw my hands out and spiral

Like all I know is

How to wake up and

Sing all my worries away

From the Top of My Lungs

From the Top of My Lungs

From the Top of My Lungs

Voices yell inside my head

Monsters crawl under my bed

Buzz buzz

Like a power line

My thoughts move at the speed of light

I'm gonna wake up tomorrow

And smell the roses

Throw my hands out and spiral

Like all I know is

How to wake up and

Sing all my worries away

From the Top of My Lungs

I'm gonna wake up tomorrow

And smell the roses

Throw my hands out and spiral

Like all I know is

How to wake up and

Sing all my worries away

From the Top of My Lungs

From the Top of My Lungs

From the Top of My Lungs

From the Top of My Lungs

I'm gonna wake up tomorrow

(From the Top of My Lungs)

Throw my hands out and spiral

(From the Top of My Lungs)

How to wake up and

Sing all my worries away

(From the Top of My Lungs)