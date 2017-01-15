Home #Max Vangeli Video Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs (Video ufficiale e testo)

Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Max Vangeli - Top of My Lungs testo

Lay here
It's a sleepless night
Skies clear

And I'm starry eyed
White noise
Can't turn off my brain
There's a future
That i can't explain
These great big dreams
Make me forget
About the little things
I'm gonna wake up tomorrow
And smell the roses
Throw my hands out and spiral
Like all I know is
How to wake up and
Sing all my worries away
From the Top of My Lungs
I'm gonna wake up tomorrow
And smell the roses
Throw my hands out and spiral
Like all I know is
How to wake up and
Sing all my worries away
From the Top of My Lungs
From the Top of My Lungs
From the Top of My Lungs
Voices yell inside my head
Monsters crawl under my bed
Buzz buzz
Like a power line
My thoughts move at the speed of light
I'm gonna wake up tomorrow
And smell the roses
Throw my hands out and spiral
Like all I know is
How to wake up and
Sing all my worries away
From the Top of My Lungs
I'm gonna wake up tomorrow
And smell the roses
Throw my hands out and spiral
Like all I know is
How to wake up and
Sing all my worries away
From the Top of My Lungs
From the Top of My Lungs
From the Top of My Lungs
From the Top of My Lungs
I'm gonna wake up tomorrow
(From the Top of My Lungs)
Throw my hands out and spiral
(From the Top of My Lungs)
How to wake up and
Sing all my worries away
(From the Top of My Lungs)

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Max Vangeli

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs