Meek Mill - Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Meek Mill - Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign) testo
[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]
Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me
Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say
I'm givin' you whatever you want
Girl you know I can provide
Whatever you need
Whatever you need, babe
Listen to your heart, baby
[Verse 1: Meek Mill]
Yeah, I'm the only young nigga who's poppin' that
Got it jumpin' out the heat there like who coppin' that?
New G Wagon got her braggin', put a lock on that
Niggas always hit her DM, she don't holla back
Woo, woo! Copy that
Cuffin', I've been cuffin'
Chanel bags like it's nothin', and she love them
Her last nigga, he was bluffin', she said, "Fuck him"
He let that go, I'm like, "He buggin'," now she thuggin'
With a real one
I've been ballin' on you 'cause you smart and loyal
All my homies know me best, they say I'm fallin' for you
And that box be slippery like tryna walk on oil
And I'll be there long as you there when I be callin' for you
Facts
[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]
Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me
Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say
I'm givin' you whatever you want
Girl you know I can provide
Whatever you need
Whatever you need, babe
Listen to your heart, baby
[Verse 2: Meek Mill]
Yeah, you can get whatever you want
It's whatever you need
Got a one way flight 'cause I ain't lettin' you leave
We ain't fuck first night, had me beggin' you please
But you love when I'm beggin', you told me get on my knees
And I ate it, we got faded
You said, "Put some Tory Lanez on" and I played it
In Philly we say you the main joint and we save it
Finally got a rich nigga, baby, you made it
Long as you hold me down, you know that it's goin' down
Be there when I turn around and I'll turn your world around
I had to tone it down 'cause you made me slow it down
But I got you open now so I'm 'bout to show you now, show you now
[Bridge: Ty Dolla $ign]
What makes you think that I would try to run a game on you
Just as sure as my name is Dolla
I'll be there for you and I'll
Treat you just like a queen and give you fine things
You'll never have to worry 'bout another in your place
So believe me when I say
[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]
Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me
Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say
I'm givin' you whatever you want
Girl you know I can provide
Whatever you need
Whatever you need, babe
Listen to your heart, baby
Altro su #Meek Mill
-
PubblicatoMeek Mill - On the Regular: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoDov'è finito il desiderio di maternità di Nicki Minaj? Solo qualche mese fa dichiarava di volere metter su famiglia e ora puff, tutto svanito nel nulla...
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoNicki Minaj è incinta? Questa volta aspetta veramente un bambino dal rapper Meek Mill? A dare nuova linfa ai rumors è stata proprio la rapper americana!
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs