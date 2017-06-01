Meek Mill - Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Meek Mill - Whatever You Need (feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign) testo



[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]

Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me

Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say

I'm givin' you whatever you want

Girl you know I can provide

Whatever you need

Whatever you need, babe

Listen to your heart, baby



[Verse 1: Meek Mill]

Yeah, I'm the only young nigga who's poppin' that

Got it jumpin' out the heat there like who coppin' that?

New G Wagon got her braggin', put a lock on that

Niggas always hit her DM, she don't holla back

Woo, woo! Copy that

Cuffin', I've been cuffin'

Chanel bags like it's nothin', and she love them

Her last nigga, he was bluffin', she said, "Fuck him"

He let that go, I'm like, "He buggin'," now she thuggin'

With a real one

I've been ballin' on you 'cause you smart and loyal

All my homies know me best, they say I'm fallin' for you

And that box be slippery like tryna walk on oil

And I'll be there long as you there when I be callin' for you

Facts





[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]

Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me

Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say

I'm givin' you whatever you want

Girl you know I can provide

Whatever you need

Whatever you need, babe

Listen to your heart, baby



[Verse 2: Meek Mill]

Yeah, you can get whatever you want

It's whatever you need

Got a one way flight 'cause I ain't lettin' you leave

We ain't fuck first night, had me beggin' you please

But you love when I'm beggin', you told me get on my knees

And I ate it, we got faded

You said, "Put some Tory Lanez on" and I played it

In Philly we say you the main joint and we save it

Finally got a rich nigga, baby, you made it

Long as you hold me down, you know that it's goin' down

Be there when I turn around and I'll turn your world around

I had to tone it down 'cause you made me slow it down

But I got you open now so I'm 'bout to show you now, show you now



[Bridge: Ty Dolla $ign]

What makes you think that I would try to run a game on you

Just as sure as my name is Dolla

I'll be there for you and I'll

Treat you just like a queen and give you fine things

You'll never have to worry 'bout another in your place

So believe me when I say



[Chorus: Chris Brown & Ty Dolla $ign]

Girl as long as you, wrap your arms 'round me

Ooh, baby I don't care what them people say

I'm givin' you whatever you want

Girl you know I can provide

Whatever you need

Whatever you need, babe

Listen to your heart, baby