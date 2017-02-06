Migos - Bad and Boujee (Video ufficiale e testo)

Migos - Bad and Boujee testo



You know Young Rich Niggas

You know so we ain't really never had no old money

We got a whole lotta new money though

(If Young Metro don't trust you I'm gon' shoot ya)



Raindrops, drop tops (drop top)

Smokin' on cookie in the hotbox (cookie)

Fuckin' on your bitch she a thot, thot, thot (Thot)

Cookin' up dope in the crockpot, (pot)

We came from nothin' to somethin' nigga (hey)

I don't trust nobody, grip the trigger (nobody)

Call up the gang, they come and get you (gang)

Cry me a river, give you a tissue (hey)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (blaow)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (savage)

We got 30's and 100 rounds too (grrah)

My bitch is bad and boujee (bad)

Cookin' up dope with a Uzi (dope)

My niggas is savage, ruthless (hey)

We got 30's and 100 rounds too (glah)



Offset, woah, woah, woah, woah, woah

Rackings on rackings, got backends on backends

I'm ridin' around in a coupe (coupe)

I take your bitch right from you (you)

Bitch I'm a dog, woof (grrr)

Beat the ho walls loose (hey)

Hop in the frog, woah (skrt)

I tell that bitch to come for me (come for me)

I swear these niggas under me (hey)

They hate and the devil keep jumpin' me (jumpin' me)

Bankrolls on me keep me company (cash)

We did the most, yeah

Pull up in Ghosts, yeah (woo)

My diamonds a choker (glah)

Holdin' the fire with no holster (blaow)

Rick The Ruler, diamonds cooler (cooler)

This a Rollie not a Mueller (hey)

Dabbin' on 'em like the usual (dab)

Magic with the brick, do voodoo (magic)

Court side with a bad bitch (bitch)

Then I send the bitch through Uber (go)

I'm young and rich and plus I'm boujee (hey)

I'm not stupid so I keep the Uzi (rrrah)

Rackings on rackings, got backends on backends

So my money makin' my back ache

You niggas got a low Act' rate (Act')

We from the Nawf, yeah dat way (Nawf)

Fat cookie blunt in the ash tray (cookie)

Two bitches, just national smash day (smash)

Hop in the Lamb', have a drag race (skrt)

I let them birds take a bath bae (brrrrr)



Pour a four, I'm droppin' muddy

Outer space, KiD CuDi (drank)

Introduce me your bitch ass wifey and we know she sluttin'

Broke a brick down, nutty buddy, now that nigga duckin'

Don't move too fast I might shoot you (huh?)

Draco bad and boujee (Draco)

I'm always hangin' with shooters (brrah)

Might be posted somewhere secluded (private)

Still be playin' with pots and pans, call me Quavo Ratatouille

Run with that sack, call me Boobie (run with it)

When I'm on stage show me boobies (ay)

Ice on my neck, I'm the coolest (ice)

Hop out the suicide with the Uzi (pew-pew-pew)

I pull up, I pull up, I pull up

I hop out with all of the drugs in the cooler (skrt)

I'm cookin', I'm cookin', I'm whippin', I'm whippin' into a rock up, let it lock up (lock up)

I gave her 10 racks, I told her go shoppin' and spend it all at the pop up (ten)

These bitches they fuck and suck dick and they bustin' for Instagram, get your clout up

Uh, yeah, dat way, float on the track like a Segway (go)

Yeah, dat way, I used to trap by the subway (trappin')

Yeah, dat way, young nigga trap with the AK (rrrah)

Yeah, dat way, big dyke ho get it on, Macy Gray (hey)



Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, my bitch she bad to the bone, ay

Wait, these niggas watchin', I swear to God they be my clones

Yeah, hey, huh, switchin' my hoes like my flows (what?)

Switchin' my flows like my clothes (like what?)

Keep on shootin' that gun, don't reload

Oh, oh, now she won't fuck with my crew

'Cause the money come all out the roof

Drive the 'Rari, that bitch got no roof (skrt)

Wait, what kind of 'Rari? 458 (damn)

All of these niggas, they hate (they hate)

Try to hide, shoot through the gate

Look, go to the strip club, make it rain (rain)

So much money they use rakes

Count 100, 000 in your face (in your face)

Yeah, they put 300 right in the safe

Met her today, oh

She talk to me like she knew me, yah

Go to sleep in a jacuzzi, yah

Yeah, wakin' up right to a two piece, yah

Countin' that paper like loose leaf, yah

Gettin' that chicken with blue cheese, yah

Yeah, boy you so fake like my collar

You snakin', I swear to God that be that Gucci, ay

And you know we winnin' (winnin')

Yeah, we is not losin'

Try to play your song, it ain't move me (what?)

Saw your girl once now she choose me, yeah



