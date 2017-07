Moksi - Set Me Free (Video ufficiale e testo)

Moksi - Set Me Free testo



I'm running out of lust

I know you just don't reply

Our love is worth a second try



This is something you can't deny

But you're my baby girl

I wouldn't mind if you would break my heart

[?] If it ain't meant to be

Darling, could you set me free

Free, free, free

Darling could you set me free

Switch

Darling could you set me free

Darling could you set me free

I'm running out of lust

I know you just don't reply

Our love is worth a second try

This is something you can't deny

But you're my baby girl

I wouldn't mind if you would break my heart

[?] If it ain't meant to be

Darling, could you set me free

Free, free, free

Darling could you set me free