Mr. Probz - Till You're Loved (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mr. Probz - Till You're Loved testo



Can ya tell me

How close is too close

How far is too far

I gotta know

You see beauty

In the things I don't see

Body to body

Soul to soul



But I've been nursing a broken heart

Taking the steps back to where I start

Don't know where we going

No, no, no, no

But you got something about your light

Showed me I wasn't living right

Don't care where we going

Don't need to know



What is love?

What you give is nothing I've known

What is love?

What is love?

Since you've been here I finally know

You're nothing until you are loved

Nothing until you are loved

Na, na, na, no

Nothing until you are loved

Nothing until you are loved

Na, na, na, no

Na, na, na, no



Can ya tell me

How sure is too sure

When I say l'll do more

I gotta know

You see through me

Even when we don't speak

Body to body

Soul to soul



But I've been nursing a broken heart

Taking the steps back to where I start

Don't know where we going

No, no, no, no

But you got something about your light

Showed me I wasn't living right

Don't care where we going

Don't need to know



What is love?

What you give is nothing I've known

What is love?

What is love?

Since you've been here I finally know

You're nothing until you are loved

Nothing until you are loved

Na, na, na, no

Nothing until you are loved

Nothing until you are loved

Na, na, na, no

Na, na, na, no

Na, na, na, no

Na, na, na, no

Nothing until you are loved

Till you are loved