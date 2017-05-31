Mura Masa - All Around the World (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Mura Masa - All Around the World (feat. Desiigner) testo
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on, git, git!
Thank God I got it
Thank God, yeah, nigga, I got it
Thank God, cut the checks, they watchin'
Thank God I be gettin', can't stop it
Thank God I got it
Thank God I be countin' this money
Thank God, thinkin', livin', they funny
Livin' close, yeah and countin' these hundreds, oh shit
I be livin' life on the ball shit
I'ma cop me a wheel and I ghost it
Black and white, it's the panda, the ghost is
Give a toast to the Grammy's, I go shit
All night with the bag
All night with the swag
All night with the bag
Alllllll
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on, git, git
They say I go, got it, I go, get
I'm on top of the world on my ball shit
In the party, get it started, get retarded
Baby what's your favorite color Aston Martin?
Gotta hit on the gas just to get it started
Gotta kick on the gas just to get it started
Hear the 'Rari, hear it mumble, hear it roar
Say that she hate monsters
Engine started, she hate monsters
Engine farted, she hate monsters
Get retarded, I've been chillin'
I drink out and go to Beamers
Lord I need it, Lord I need it, Lord I need it
Got them mad 'cause I drill and they all defeated
I be ridin', keep sayin', "Lord, 'cause I need it"
Lord I need it, Lord I need it, Lord I need it
'Cause he help me come back from all my demons
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on
This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)
To the world is gone
This goes all around the world (grrrrah)
So we carry on
