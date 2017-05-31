Mura Masa - All Around the World (feat. Desiigner) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Mura Masa - All Around the World (feat. Desiigner) testo



This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on

This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on, git, git!



Thank God I got it

Thank God, yeah, nigga, I got it

Thank God, cut the checks, they watchin'

Thank God I be gettin', can't stop it

Thank God I got it

Thank God I be countin' this money

Thank God, thinkin', livin', they funny

Livin' close, yeah and countin' these hundreds, oh shit

I be livin' life on the ball shit

I'ma cop me a wheel and I ghost it

Black and white, it's the panda, the ghost is

Give a toast to the Grammy's, I go shit

All night with the bag

All night with the swag

All night with the bag

Alllllll



This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on

This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on, git, git



They say I go, got it, I go, get

I'm on top of the world on my ball shit

In the party, get it started, get retarded

Baby what's your favorite color Aston Martin?

Gotta hit on the gas just to get it started

Gotta kick on the gas just to get it started

Hear the 'Rari, hear it mumble, hear it roar

Say that she hate monsters

Engine started, she hate monsters

Engine farted, she hate monsters

Get retarded, I've been chillin'

I drink out and go to Beamers

Lord I need it, Lord I need it, Lord I need it

Got them mad 'cause I drill and they all defeated

I be ridin', keep sayin', "Lord, 'cause I need it"

Lord I need it, Lord I need it, Lord I need it

'Cause he help me come back from all my demons



This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on

This goes for all around the world (grrrrah)

To the world is gone

This goes all around the world (grrrrah)

So we carry on