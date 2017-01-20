Home #NERVO Video NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) (Video ufficiale e testo)

NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

21 condivisioni

NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) testo

[Verse 1: Lauren Bennett]
There's a pain that comes and wakes me
In the night
So strong I cannot fight
No matter what I try, I try
But the words you say
They're playin' heavy on my heart
They're tearing me apart
Now I'm pushing them who we are

[Chorus]
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
But now if the the colors fade to grey
I wanna know you're here to stay
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
'Cause I don't know how to this pain
I've given you love and watched you walk away
Oh

[Instrumental drop]

[Verse 2]
It's not fair, not right, not wrong
But it's gone too far
I look for you when things get hard
And I don't even know what we are
But your smell, your lips, your taste
It stays wrong my tongue
And even when you go
Are we gonna do this all over?

[Chorus]
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
But now if the the colors fade to grey
I wanna know you're here to stay
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
'Cause I don't know how to this pain
I've given you love and watched you walk away
Oh
Oh
Oh
Forever or nothing

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #NERVO

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs