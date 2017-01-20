NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) (Video ufficiale e testo)

NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) testo



[Verse 1: Lauren Bennett]

There's a pain that comes and wakes me

In the night

So strong I cannot fight

No matter what I try, I try

But the words you say

They're playin' heavy on my heart

They're tearing me apart

Now I'm pushing them who we are



[Chorus]

Forever or nothing

Forever or nothing

But now if the the colors fade to grey

I wanna know you're here to stay

Forever or nothing

Forever or nothing

'Cause I don't know how to this pain

I've given you love and watched you walk away

Oh



[Instrumental drop]



[Verse 2]

It's not fair, not right, not wrong

But it's gone too far

I look for you when things get hard

And I don't even know what we are

But your smell, your lips, your taste

It stays wrong my tongue

And even when you go

Are we gonna do this all over?



[Chorus]

Forever or nothing

Forever or nothing

But now if the the colors fade to grey

I wanna know you're here to stay

Forever or nothing

Forever or nothing

'Cause I don't know how to this pain

I've given you love and watched you walk away

Oh

Oh

Oh

Forever or nothing