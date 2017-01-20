NERVO - Forever or Nothing (feat. Lauren Bennett) (Video ufficiale e testo)
[Verse 1: Lauren Bennett]
There's a pain that comes and wakes me
In the night
So strong I cannot fight
No matter what I try, I try
But the words you say
They're playin' heavy on my heart
They're tearing me apart
Now I'm pushing them who we are
[Chorus]
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
But now if the the colors fade to grey
I wanna know you're here to stay
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
'Cause I don't know how to this pain
I've given you love and watched you walk away
Oh
[Instrumental drop]
[Verse 2]
It's not fair, not right, not wrong
But it's gone too far
I look for you when things get hard
And I don't even know what we are
But your smell, your lips, your taste
It stays wrong my tongue
And even when you go
Are we gonna do this all over?
[Chorus]
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
But now if the the colors fade to grey
I wanna know you're here to stay
Forever or nothing
Forever or nothing
'Cause I don't know how to this pain
I've given you love and watched you walk away
Oh
Oh
Oh
Forever or nothing
