Manca poco più di un mese ai Remix Awards, la attesa cerimonia ospitata all'interno della Miami Music Week che decreta le migliori produzioni elettroniche dell'anno.

Suddivisi per diverse categorie, dal migliore remix rap al miglior remix con uso di vocal, alcuni fra i dj emergenti si sfidano per ottenere il premio, contando sul numero di passaggi in radio e la qualità della loro produzione. Un ottimo modo per conoscere nuovi talenti e remix alternativi di tracce di successo.

Ecco qui sotto i candidati divisi per categoria, insieme a qualche assaggio delle track al vaglio della giuria.

Remix of the Year – Radio Airplay

Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” (Seeb)

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself” (Kue)

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” (Fenix)

Kiiara, “Gold” (Achtabahn)

Alessia Cara, “Here” (Cosmic Dawn)

Remix of the Year – Production

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out” (Dave Winnel)

Alessia Cara, “Here” (Kue)

DNCE, “Cake By The Ocean” (Kue)

Justin Bieber, “Sorry” (Wide Awake)

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Remix Producer of the Year

SeeB

Danny Dove

Country Club Martini Crew

The Scene Kings (*Winner 2016 “Best Bootleg”)

Kue

LODATO

Best Bootleg

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling” (Fenix)

Gnash, “I Hate U, I Love U” (PBH & Jack Shizzle)

Jon Bellion, “All Time Low” (Cash Cash)

Lukas Graham, “7 Years” (Night Moves)

Best Extended Edit

The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Zhu, Skrillex & They, “Working For It”

Skrillex & Rick Ross, “Purple Lamborghini”

Major Lazor ft Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

Calvin Harris, “How Deep Is Your Love”

Best Rap Remix

Desiigner, “Panda” (Afrojack)

Big Baby D.R.A.M. ft Lil Yachty, “Broccoli” (Herobust)

Kanye West, “Fade” (Freejak)

Travis Scott, “Antidote” (Lookas)

Kent Jones, “Don’t Mind” (DJ Noiz)

Best Trap Remix

Travis Scott, “Antidote” (Lookas)

Desiigner, “Panda” (Afrojack)

Zara Larsson & MNEK, “Never Forget You” (Pyrodox)

Anne-Marie, “Alarm” (Marshmello)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” (Jaydon Lewis)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, “Closer” (T-Mass)

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens” (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Best Use of Vocal

Kiiara, “Gold” (Achtabahn)

Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” (Jason Risk)

Lukas Graham, “7 Years” (Night Moves)

Anne-Marie, “Alarm” (Marshmello)

G-Eazy ft Bebe Rexha, “Me, Myself & I” (Oliver Heldens)

Justin Bieber, “Sorry” (Wide Awake)

Rihanna, “Love On The Brain” (Don Diablo)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For” (Dillon Francis)

Best Banger

DNCE, “Cake By The Ocean” (Kue)

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For” (R3hab & Henry Fong)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Desiigner, “Panda” (Afrojack)

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water” (Dark Intensity)

The Chainsmokers ft Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down” (Zomboy)

Sia ft Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills” (John J-C Carr)

Best Rise/Drop

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out” (Dave Winnel)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water” (Dark Intensity)

The Chainsmokers ft Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down” (Zomboy)

Rae Sremmurd ft Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles” (MAKJ)

Sia ft Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills” (John J-C Carr)

Ariana Grande, “Into You” (Steven Redant)

Daya, “Hideaway” (Randy Taylor-Weber, Lenny Ruckus & DJ Fierce)

Best Down Tempo Turned Up

Ariana Grande ft Nicki Minaj, “Side To Side” (High-Rizers)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, “Closer” (Kahikko & Jespr)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady” (LODATO & Joseph Duveen)

Rihanna, “Love On The Brain” (Don Diablo)

Jon Bellion, “All Time Low” (Cash Cash)

Best Remix Collaboration

Major Lazer ft Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water” (The Scene Kings, DJ Scene & Diggz)

The Chainsmokers ft Halsey, “Closer” (Danny Dove & Nathan C)

DJ Snake ft Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You” (Danny Dove & Offset)

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride” (Steve Smooth & Tony Arzadon)

Drake ft Whisked & Kyla, “One Dance” (White & Da Pierre)

Best Mixshow DJ

Bodega Brad – RT30 (New York) (*Winner 2016)

Riddler – CBS

Jay Dabhi – AMP (New York)

Marc Stout – B96 (Chicago)

Jay Mac – MRL

DJ Drew – Kiis FM (Los Angeles)

DJ Tyco – RT30 (Canada)

Mr. Mig & Gino Caporale – RT30 (Philadelphia)

Tony Gia – RT30 (New Jersey)