NGHTMRE - Live @ Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2017 🔥
NGHTMRE @ EDC Las Vegas 2017 (cosmicMEADOWS)
- Dirtyphonics & FuntCase - Neckbreaker
- Ellie Goulding - Lights (Bassnectar Remix)
- w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Acapella)
- Noisia - Get Deaded (Moody Good Remix)
- w/ Snails & NGHTMRE - ID
- w/ Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools (Drank) (Acapella)
- Kendrick Lamar - DNA.
- RL Grime - Scylla
- Tha Trickaz & Creaky Jackals - Dopeness (BASSTRICK Remix)
- NGHTMRE - Street (VIP)
- Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It
- w/ What So Not - Jaguar
- Eliminate - Snake Bite (VIP)
- w/ NGHTMRE & Ookay - ID
- w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Acapella)
- w/ Wavedash - ID
- GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)
- Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini
- Kanye West ft. Big Sean & Pusha T & 2 Chainz - Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix)
- w/ SLANDER - Dead (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Rickyxsan - ID
- Franky Nuts - Let's Get It
- Showtek - We Like To Party (SLANDER & NGHTMRE Remix)
- Hekler - ULTIMATE
- Future vs. Vincent & Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - Mask Off vs. U Don't Know (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)
- JOYRYDE ft. Freddie Gibbs - Damn
- Party Favor - WAWA
- DMVU - Bloccd
- Boombox Cartel - Jefe
- Krimer - Die
- LAXX - Hardcore
- Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside
- Kaaris - Chargé (Boombox Cartel Remix)
- w/ Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & Quavo - Pick Up The Phone (Fixyn Remix)
- YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix)
- Dr. Ozi ft. MagMag - HartyHar
- Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE ft. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love
- Keys N Krates - Dum Dee Dum (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Migos ft. heRobust - T-Shirt (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)
- ƱZ & ATLiens - Cavern (UNKWN Remix)
- Flosstradamus & NGHTMRE - Lighters Up
- w/ NGHTMRE - ID
- Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe & Remy - Lean Back (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Cozway - Windbreaker
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You
- Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae
- Michael Sparks - Ja Rasta
- GTA & Ape Drums & Skrillex - Make Your Girl Go
- Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Wavedash & Tucker Kreway ft. Amelia - Honey Jar
- Far Too Loud - Start The Party
- Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup
- Valentino Khan - Pump
- Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night
- Drake - Fake Love
- Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Festival Trap Remix)
- w/ YOOKiE vs. Valentino Khan - Subs vs. Deep Down Low (SLANDER Edit)
- Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - ID
- SLANDER & NGHTMRE - Gud Vibrations
- LigOne - Complete (R.O Remix)
- RL Grime - Aurora (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE ft. GG Magree - Frontlines
- ID - ID
- Just A Gent ft. R O Z E S - Limelight (NGHTMRE Remix)
- DJ Snake ft. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (NGHTMRE Remix)
- Moody Good - Super Lager
- NGHTMRE & Boombox Cartel - Aftershock
- w/ Major Lazer ft. Wild Belle - Be Together (Acapella)
- Noisia - Straight Hook
- Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana - All The Way Up
- Noisia & The Upbeats - Dead Limit (Noisia Outer Edges Remix)
- Birdy Nam Nam - Goin' In (Skrillex Goin' Hard Mix)
- w/ BASSTRICK - ID
- w/ Kanye West ft. Beanie Sigel & Freeway - Can't Tell Me Nothing
- w/ Bobby Shmurda - Hot N*gga
- Knife Party & Tom Morello - Battle Sirens (RIOT Remix)
- NGHTMRE - On The Run
