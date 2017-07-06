NGHTMRE - Live @ Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2017 🔥

Dirtyphonics & FuntCase - Neckbreaker

Ellie Goulding - Lights (Bassnectar Remix)

w/ Zomboy - Like A Bitch (Acapella)

Noisia - Get Deaded (Moody Good Remix)

w/ Snails & NGHTMRE - ID

w/ Kendrick Lamar - Swimming Pools (Drank) (Acapella)

Kendrick Lamar - DNA.

RL Grime - Scylla

Tha Trickaz & Creaky Jackals - Dopeness (BASSTRICK Remix)

NGHTMRE - Street (VIP)

Riot Ten & Sullivan King - Fuck It

w/ What So Not - Jaguar

Eliminate - Snake Bite (VIP)

w/ NGHTMRE & Ookay - ID

w/ Flosstradamus ft. Casino - Mosh Pit (Acapella)

w/ Wavedash - ID

GTA ft. DJ Funk - Booty Bounce (GTA HYPRR MIX)

Skrillex & Rick Ross - Purple Lamborghini

Kanye West ft. Big Sean & Pusha T & 2 Chainz - Mercy (RL Grime & Salva Remix)

w/ SLANDER - Dead (NGHTMRE Remix)

Rickyxsan - ID

Franky Nuts - Let's Get It

Showtek - We Like To Party (SLANDER & NGHTMRE Remix)

Hekler - ULTIMATE

Future vs. Vincent & Alison Wonderland ft. Wayne Coyne - Mask Off vs. U Don't Know (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)

JOYRYDE ft. Freddie Gibbs - Damn

Party Favor - WAWA

DMVU - Bloccd

Boombox Cartel - Jefe

Krimer - Die

LAXX - Hardcore

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Otherside

Kaaris - Chargé (Boombox Cartel Remix)

w/ Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & Quavo - Pick Up The Phone (Fixyn Remix)

YOGI ft. Pusha T - Burial (Skrillex & TrollPhace Remix)

Dr. Ozi ft. MagMag - HartyHar

Flux Pavilion & NGHTMRE ft. Jamie Lewis - Feel Your Love

Keys N Krates - Dum Dee Dum (NGHTMRE Remix)

Migos ft. heRobust - T-Shirt (Benzi & Chuwe Edit)

ƱZ & ATLiens - Cavern (UNKWN Remix)

Flosstradamus & NGHTMRE - Lighters Up

w/ NGHTMRE - ID

Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe & Remy - Lean Back (NGHTMRE Remix)

Cozway - Windbreaker

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - Need You

Jack Ü ft. Bunji Garlin - Jungle Bae

Michael Sparks - Ja Rasta

GTA & Ape Drums & Skrillex - Make Your Girl Go

Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar - Goosebumps (NGHTMRE Remix)

Wavedash & Tucker Kreway ft. Amelia - Honey Jar

Far Too Loud - Start The Party

Skrillex & Habstrakt - Chicken Soup

Valentino Khan - Pump

Ghastly & NGHTMRE - End Of The Night

Drake - Fake Love

Eptic - The End (Carnage & Breaux Festival Trap Remix)

w/ YOOKiE vs. Valentino Khan - Subs vs. Deep Down Low (SLANDER Edit)

Dillon Francis & NGHTMRE - ID

SLANDER & NGHTMRE - Gud Vibrations

LigOne - Complete (R.O Remix)

RL Grime - Aurora (NGHTMRE Remix)

Zeds Dead & NGHTMRE ft. GG Magree - Frontlines

ID - ID

Just A Gent ft. R O Z E S - Limelight (NGHTMRE Remix)

DJ Snake ft. Mr Hudson - Here Comes The Night (NGHTMRE Remix)

Moody Good - Super Lager

NGHTMRE & Boombox Cartel - Aftershock

w/ Major Lazer ft. Wild Belle - Be Together (Acapella)

Noisia - Straight Hook

Fat Joe & Remy Ma ft. French Montana - All The Way Up

Noisia & The Upbeats - Dead Limit (Noisia Outer Edges Remix)

Birdy Nam Nam - Goin' In (Skrillex Goin' Hard Mix)

w/ BASSTRICK - ID

w/ Kanye West ft. Beanie Sigel & Freeway - Can't Tell Me Nothing

w/ Bobby Shmurda - Hot N*gga

Knife Party & Tom Morello - Battle Sirens (RIOT Remix)