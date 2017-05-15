Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Video ufficiale e testo)

Niall Horan - Slow Hands testo



We should take this back to my place

That's what she said right to my face

'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

I've been thinking about it all day

And I hope you feel the same, babe (yeah)

'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby



Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you

I know that there's already ain't no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands

Slow hands



I just wanna take my time

We could do this baby, all night (yeah)

'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby



Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving here without you

I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands



Fingertips putting on a show

Got me now and I can't say no

Wanna be with you all alone

Take me home, take me home

Fingertips putting on a show

Can't you tell that I want you baby (yeah)



Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving without you

I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping

Slow, slow hands

Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry

No, no chance

That I'm leaving without you

I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping

Your plans involves slow hands

Slow hands, slow hands