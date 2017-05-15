Home #Niall Horan Video Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Video ufficiale e testo)

Niall Horan - Slow Hands: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Niall Horan - Slow Hands testo

We should take this back to my place
That's what she said right to my face
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
I've been thinking about it all day
And I hope you feel the same, babe (yeah)
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you
I know that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands
Slow hands

I just wanna take my time
We could do this baby, all night (yeah)
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby

Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands

Fingertips putting on a show
Got me now and I can't say no
Wanna be with you all alone
Take me home, take me home
Fingertips putting on a show
Can't you tell that I want you baby (yeah)

Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands
Slow hands, slow hands

