Niall Horan - Slow Hands (Video ufficiale e testo)
Niall Horan - Slow Hands testo
We should take this back to my place
That's what she said right to my face
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
I've been thinking about it all day
And I hope you feel the same, babe (yeah)
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you
I know that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands
Slow hands
I just wanna take my time
We could do this baby, all night (yeah)
'cause I want you bad, yeah I want you baby
Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving here without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands
Fingertips putting on a show
Got me now and I can't say no
Wanna be with you all alone
Take me home, take me home
Fingertips putting on a show
Can't you tell that I want you baby (yeah)
Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Slow, slow hands
Back sweat dripping down the dirty laundry
No, no chance
That I'm leaving without you
I know, yeah, that there's already ain't no stopping
Your plans involves slow hands
Slow hands, slow hands
Altro su #Niall Horan
-
PubblicatoGuarda il video con l'intervista di Yahoo! ai One Direction in occasione dell'uscita dell'autobiografia "Who We Are".
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoPrima erano solo rumor, adesso è una certezza. Dopo la conferenza stampa di oggi per presentare la nuova edizione del talent di Sky, la notizia è stata resa....
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
-
PubblicatoGuarda la gallery con le immagini della festa per il 21simo compleanno di Niall Horan dei One Direction: alla festa c'era anche Liam Payne con un braccio...
Guarda la galleryGossip
-
PubblicatoRicordi a memoria tutti i clip degli One Direction? Per scoprirlo mettiti alla prova con il nostro nuovo quiz!
Fai il quiz
-
PubblicatoNiall Horan è il protagonista del terzo teaser di "Night Changes", il nuovo video dei One Direction in uscita il 21 novembre 2014.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoIl cantautore britannico ha confermato che la canzone "Don't" - contenuta nel nuovo album "x" (multiply) - parla di Ellie Goulding, la sua ex fidanzata.
Leggi l'articoloNews & Gossip
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs