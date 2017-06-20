ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) (Video ufficiale e testo)

ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) testo



[Verse 1]

I'm facing back to front

Over my shoulder at the sun

And it's an open door

End of my line of sight once more



[Chorus]

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

It'll all be fine this time

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

Cos you always seemed so kind

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

It'll all be fine this time

And I don't learn, no I don't learn



[Verse 2]

I'm feeling in and out

I turn full circle round and round

So will you help me down

Come grab my hand for solid ground



[Chorus]

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

It'll all be fine this time

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

Cos you always seemed so kind

And I don't learn, no I don't learn

It'll all be fine this time

And I don't learn, no I don't learn



[Outro]

And you won't let me, won't let me down

And you won't let me, won't let me down

No you won't let me, won't let me down down down



Help me out, don't let me down

I could learn from you, I could learn from you

Help me out, don't let me down

I could learn from you, I could learn from you

Help me out, don't let me down

I could learn from you, I could learn from you