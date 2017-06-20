Home #ODESZA Video ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) (Video ufficiale e testo)
ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) (Video ufficiale e testo)

ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

ODESZA - Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE & Mansionair) testo

[Verse 1]
I'm facing back to front
Over my shoulder at the sun
And it's an open door
End of my line of sight once more

[Chorus]
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
It'll all be fine this time
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
Cos you always seemed so kind
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
It'll all be fine this time
And I don't learn, no I don't learn

[Verse 2]
I'm feeling in and out
I turn full circle round and round
So will you help me down
Come grab my hand for solid ground

[Chorus]
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
It'll all be fine this time
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
Cos you always seemed so kind
And I don't learn, no I don't learn
It'll all be fine this time
And I don't learn, no I don't learn

[Outro]
And you won't let me, won't let me down
And you won't let me, won't let me down
No you won't let me, won't let me down down down

Help me out, don't let me down
I could learn from you, I could learn from you
Help me out, don't let me down
I could learn from you, I could learn from you
Help me out, don't let me down
I could learn from you, I could learn from you

