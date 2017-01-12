Oh Wonder - All We Do (Video ufficiale e testo)
Oh Wonder - All We Do testo
All we do is hide away
All we do is, all we do is hide away
All we do is chase the day
All we do is, all we do is chase the day
All we do is lie and wait
All we do is, all we do is lie and wait
All we do is feel the faith
All we do is, all we do is feel the faith
I've been upside down
I don't wanna be the right way round
Can't find paradise on the ground
I've been upside down
I don't wanna be the right way round
I'll find paradise on the ground
All we do is hide away
All we do is, all we do is hide away
All we do is chase the day
All we do is, all we do is chase the day
All we do is play it safe
All we do is live inside a cage
All we do is play it safe
All we do, all we do
I've been upside down
I don't wanna be the right way round
Can't find paradise on the ground
I've been upside down
I don't wanna be the right way round
I'll find paradise on the ground
All we do is hide away
All we do is, all we do is hide away
All we do is chase the day
All we do is, all we do is chase the day
All I did was fail today
All I wanna be is waits and waste
All I did was fail today
All we do, all we do
