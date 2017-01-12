Oh Wonder - All We Do (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oh Wonder - All We Do testo



All we do is hide away

All we do is, all we do is hide away

All we do is chase the day

All we do is, all we do is chase the day



All we do is lie and wait

All we do is, all we do is lie and wait

All we do is feel the faith

All we do is, all we do is feel the faith



I've been upside down

I don't wanna be the right way round

Can't find paradise on the ground

I've been upside down

I don't wanna be the right way round

I'll find paradise on the ground



All we do is hide away

All we do is, all we do is hide away

All we do is chase the day

All we do is, all we do is chase the day



All we do is play it safe

All we do is live inside a cage

All we do is play it safe

All we do, all we do



I've been upside down

I don't wanna be the right way round

Can't find paradise on the ground

I've been upside down

I don't wanna be the right way round

I'll find paradise on the ground



All we do is hide away

All we do is, all we do is hide away

All we do is chase the day

All we do is, all we do is chase the day



All I did was fail today

All I wanna be is waits and waste

All I did was fail today

All we do, all we do