Oh Wonder - My Friends (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oh Wonder - My Friends testo



Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware

Locked out the other side

Like I was never there

Like I was never there



They said the boat had sailed

I'd left them there

Oh how the wind would wail

Like I was never there

Like I was never there



[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]

Oh my friends

I am heavy

Can I beat within your heart?

Can I bleed within your love?

Oh my friends



[Verse 2: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]

Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware

Locked out the other side

Like I was never there

Like I was never there



I lost my only space

Two empty stares

Oh how the light would change

Like I was never there

Like I was never there



[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]

Oh my friends

I am heavy

Can I beat within your heart?

Can I bleed within your love?

Oh my friends



And all my friends

I am ready

Can I beat within your heart?

Can I bleed within your love?

Oh my friends



[Bridge: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]

And I can’t forget it

All of the love

All of the love

As we stood tall together

All of the love

All of the love

And I can’t forget it

All of the love

All of the love

As we stood tall together

All of the love

All of the love

And I can’t forget it

All of the love

All of the love

As we stood tall together

All of the love

All of the love

And I can’t forget it

All of the love

All of the love

As we stood tall together

All of the love

All of the love



[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]

And all my friends

I am heavy

Can I beat within your heart?

Can I bleed within your love?

Oh my friends



And all my friends

I am ready

Can I beat within your heart?

Can I bleed within your love?

Oh my friends