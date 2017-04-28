Oh Wonder - My Friends (Video ufficiale e testo)
Oh Wonder - My Friends testo
Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware
Locked out the other side
Like I was never there
Like I was never there
They said the boat had sailed
I'd left them there
Oh how the wind would wail
Like I was never there
Like I was never there
[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Oh my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends
[Verse 2: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware
Locked out the other side
Like I was never there
Like I was never there
I lost my only space
Two empty stares
Oh how the light would change
Like I was never there
Like I was never there
[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Oh my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends
And all my friends
I am ready
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends
[Bridge: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
And all my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends
And all my friends
I am ready
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends
