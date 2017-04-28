Home #Oh Wonder Video Oh Wonder - My Friends (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Oh Wonder - My Friends (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oh Wonder - My Friends: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Oh Wonder - My Friends testo

Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware
Locked out the other side
Like I was never there
Like I was never there

They said the boat had sailed
I'd left them there
Oh how the wind would wail
Like I was never there
Like I was never there

[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Oh my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends

[Verse 2: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Beyond the ocean size, I'm unaware
Locked out the other side
Like I was never there
Like I was never there

I lost my only space
Two empty stares
Oh how the light would change
Like I was never there
Like I was never there

[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
Oh my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends

And all my friends
I am ready
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends

[Bridge: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love
And I can’t forget it
All of the love
All of the love
As we stood tall together
All of the love
All of the love

[Chorus: Anthony West & Josephine Vander Gucht]
And all my friends
I am heavy
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends

And all my friends
I am ready
Can I beat within your heart?
Can I bleed within your love?
Oh my friends

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Altro su #Oh Wonder

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs