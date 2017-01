Oliver Heldens - I Don't Wanna Go Home (Video ufficiale e testo)

Oliver Heldens - I Don't Wanna Go Home testo



[Verse 1]

I've got cash on my table

I've got dirt on my floor

I've got ghosts in my closet

I've never seen before

I've got angry neighbours

I've got bills to pay

I wanna stay in this moment



[Chorus]

Oh no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

I don't wanna go home



[Verse 2]

I've got cash on my table

I've got dirt on my floor

I've got ghosts in my closet

I've never seen before

I've got angry neighbours

I've got bills to pay

I wanna stay in this moment



[Chorus]

Oh no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

I don't wanna go home

I don't wanna go home

No no no

I don't wanna go home

No no no