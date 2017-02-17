Home #OneRepublic Video OneRepublic - Let's Hurt Tonight (Video ufficiale e testo)
OneRepublic - Let's Hurt Tonight (Video ufficiale e testo)

OneRepublic - Let's Hurt Tonight: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

OneRepublic - Let's Hurt Tonight testo

When, when we came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, "this could get rough"
And when, when I was off, which happened a lot
You came to me and said, "that's enough"

Oh I know that this love is pain
But we can't cut it from out these veins, no

So I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors
We ain't leaving this room 'til we break the mold
Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let's hurt tonight

When, when you came home
Worn to the bones
I told myself, "this could be rough"

Oh, I know you're feeling insane
Tell me something that I can explain, oh

I'll hit the lights and you lock the doors
Tell me all of the things that you couldn't before
Don't walk away, don't roll your eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let's hurt tonight
If this love is pain, well darling, let's hurt, oh tonight

So you hit the lights and I'll lock the doors
Let's say all of the things that we couldn't before
Won't walk away, won't roll my eyes
They say love is pain, well darling, let's hurt tonight
If this love is pain, then honey let's love tonight

