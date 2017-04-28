Home #OneRepublic Video OneRepublic - No Vacancy (Video ufficiale e testo)
OneRepublic - No Vacancy (Video ufficiale e testo)

OneRepublic - No Vacancy: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

OneRepublic - No Vacancy testo

I used to leave the doors unlocked and leave the lights on
I used to stay awake, just counting hours on my thumb
I had so many empty rooms inside the chateau
Yeah, oh yeah
I'm done with sharing space with people that I don't know
Trading pieces of my heart, it left a shadow
I had so many empty rooms inside the chateau, yeah

But ever since I met you
No vacancy because of you
There's no vacancy, no empty rooms
Got no vacancy ever since I met you
No vacancy 'cause of you

Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy

I used to be the type to never take the chance, oh
Had so many walls, you'd think I was a castle
I spent so many empty nights with faces I don't know

But ever since I met you
No vacancy because of you
There's no vacancy, no empty rooms
Got no vacancy ever since I met you
No vacancy 'cause of you

Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy

Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah
Come on, come on, listen, oh yeah
When I fell, I fell, I fell, I fell for you
So no vacancy, no vacancy

Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
Used to be that I felt so damn empty
Ever since I met you, no vacancy
No vacancy, no vacancy

Come on, come on, listen
No vacancy, oh yeah
Oh yeah, no vacancy

