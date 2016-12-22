Otto Knows - Not Alone (Video ufficiale e testo)
Otto Knows - Not Alone testo
An army marching underneath my skin
These scars are just enough of where I've been
Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me
I don't know
Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me
I must go
It's a long, long way to miracle
But I promised my soul that I'd make it back home
Through the fires of Jericho
It's a long, long way to miracle
Just to let you know
You're not alone
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
The crazy gods are dancing in my way
(Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh)
They're lining up with gifts that keep me sane
Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me
I don't know
Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me
I will follow
It's a long, long way to miracle
But I promised my soul that I'd make it back home
Through the fires of Jericho
It's a long, long way to miracle
Just to let you know
You're not alone
We're not alone
You're not alone
We're not alone
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh
Oh-oh ah oh
You're not alone
