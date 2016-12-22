Otto Knows - Not Alone (Video ufficiale e testo)

Otto Knows - Not Alone testo



An army marching underneath my skin

These scars are just enough of where I've been

Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me

I don't know

Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me

I must go



It's a long, long way to miracle

But I promised my soul that I'd make it back home

Through the fires of Jericho

It's a long, long way to miracle

Just to let you know

You're not alone



Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh



The crazy gods are dancing in my way

(Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh)

They're lining up with gifts that keep me sane



Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me

I don't know

Where my heart takes me, where my heart takes me

I will follow



It's a long, long way to miracle

But I promised my soul that I'd make it back home

Through the fires of Jericho

It's a long, long way to miracle

Just to let you know

You're not alone



We're not alone

You're not alone

We're not alone



Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh, oh-oh ah oh

Oh-oh ah oh



You're not alone