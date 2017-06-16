Phora - To the Moon (Video ufficiale e testo)

Phora - To the Moon testo



[Chorus]

Yeah, she said she never been in love

All she ever did was give her love

Everyone, they only take her love

So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love

Let me be the one to show you love

That "need somebody just to hold you" love

That "show you off like a trophy" love

Can I be your one and only love?

I just want to be

I think you're the one

Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love



[Verse 1]

Yeah, let me love you

Show me how

Lift me up

I'll hold you down

My love is real

I know you need it

I know you crave it

I know you fiend it

It's not your shape

Not your size

Not your curves

Not your thighs

Not your lips

Not your eyes

It's your soul and everything inside

That makes me feel

The way I feel

My love for you

Was always real

Early mornings

Later nights

We never sleep

Let me stay the night

My love for you, it never fades

My love for you, it never dies

You take me to another place

Just because you breathing don't mean you alive



[Chorus]

Yeah, she said she never been in love

All she ever did was give her love

Everyone, they only take her love

So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love

Let me be the one to show you love

That "need somebody just to hold you" love

That "show you off like a trophy" love

Can I be your one and only love?

I just want to be

I think you're the one

Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love



[Verse 2]

Yeah, take me far

Far away

Find a place, we'll find a way

Don't let me leave, just tell me "stay"

And tell me everything you wanna say

My love for you

Is like a rose

That never dies

But only grows

You pushed away

I held you close

Baby, you an angel, heaven knows

Broken hearts

Broken dreams

Broken trust

And broken wings

I know you hurt

But let me fix it

Show me every scar and let me kiss it

We follow dreams

They take us far

To the moon

To the stars

All we want

The world is ours

Through all the pain

And all the scars

The world is mine

What's mine is yours

Your love is true

Your heart is pure

Always ready

But never sure

When I get lonely, baby, you're the cure

My love for you, it never fades

My love for you, it never dies

I never wanna drift away

'Cuz I was never good at goodbyes

I think you're the one



[Chorus]

Yeah, she said she never been in love

All she ever did was give her love

Everyone, they only take her love

So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love

Let me be the one to show you love

That "need somebody just to hold you" love

That "show you off like a trophy" love

Can I be your one and only love?

I just want to be

I think you're the one

Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love