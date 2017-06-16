Phora - To the Moon (Video ufficiale e testo)
Phora - To the Moon testo
[Chorus]
Yeah, she said she never been in love
All she ever did was give her love
Everyone, they only take her love
So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love
Let me be the one to show you love
That "need somebody just to hold you" love
That "show you off like a trophy" love
Can I be your one and only love?
I just want to be
I think you're the one
Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love
[Verse 1]
Yeah, let me love you
Show me how
Lift me up
I'll hold you down
My love is real
I know you need it
I know you crave it
I know you fiend it
It's not your shape
Not your size
Not your curves
Not your thighs
Not your lips
Not your eyes
It's your soul and everything inside
That makes me feel
The way I feel
My love for you
Was always real
Early mornings
Later nights
We never sleep
Let me stay the night
My love for you, it never fades
My love for you, it never dies
You take me to another place
Just because you breathing don't mean you alive
[Chorus]
Yeah, she said she never been in love
All she ever did was give her love
Everyone, they only take her love
So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love
Let me be the one to show you love
That "need somebody just to hold you" love
That "show you off like a trophy" love
Can I be your one and only love?
I just want to be
I think you're the one
Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love
[Verse 2]
Yeah, take me far
Far away
Find a place, we'll find a way
Don't let me leave, just tell me "stay"
And tell me everything you wanna say
My love for you
Is like a rose
That never dies
But only grows
You pushed away
I held you close
Baby, you an angel, heaven knows
Broken hearts
Broken dreams
Broken trust
And broken wings
I know you hurt
But let me fix it
Show me every scar and let me kiss it
We follow dreams
They take us far
To the moon
To the stars
All we want
The world is ours
Through all the pain
And all the scars
The world is mine
What's mine is yours
Your love is true
Your heart is pure
Always ready
But never sure
When I get lonely, baby, you're the cure
My love for you, it never fades
My love for you, it never dies
I never wanna drift away
'Cuz I was never good at goodbyes
I think you're the one
[Chorus]
Yeah, she said she never been in love
All she ever did was give her love
Everyone, they only take her love
So you scared of love, I don't blame you, love
Let me be the one to show you love
That "need somebody just to hold you" love
That "show you off like a trophy" love
Can I be your one and only love?
I just want to be
I think you're the one
Girl, you shouldn't be so scared to fall in love
