Pitbull - Bad Man (Video ufficiale e testo)

Pitbull - Bad Man testo



Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah



Oooh

Say it with me

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh



They say he don't rap no more

They say like LeBron he ain't got the heat no more

They say he ain't street no more

But like Jay say "How sick am I?" wish 'em health for sure

But I'm cool with it, act a fool with it



Went to one of my old neighborhoods and built a school in it

It's crazy, baby the way that the 80's made me

I thank God every day that music saved me

I thank my mom for all the visions she gave me

I thank Miami for the way you raised me



I'm a bad man in an evil world

And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl

(Give it to me, baby)

Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world



Come on over, give me what I deserve

(Give it to me baby)

Are you ready for love?

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh



Building a billion dollar business from an ounce

Not bad for a Cuban that came from the south

Mami let's make like tig ol' bitties and bounce

So we can make like a baby in here now

I'm cool with it, act a fool with it



With my own playbook, I got no rules in it

I like the girls that's freaky, wild, yeah, and crazy

I like the girls that dirty dance, I'm Swayze

I like the girls that's hot, and fire and blazing

I like the girls that like the sex amazing



I'm a bad man in an evil world

And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl

(Give it to me, baby)

Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world



Come on over, give me what I deserve

(Give it to me baby)

Are you ready for love?

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh



I'm a bad man

I know how to move in a room full of woo's

Baby, I'm a bad man

I'm a good man, good guy, but don't get it confused

Baby, I'm a bad man



And I still fight every day like I ain't got nothing to lose

That's right



I'm a bad man in an evil world

And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl

(Give it to me baby)

Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world



Come on over, give me what I deserve

(Give it to me baby)

Are you ready for love?

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh

Come and get it, girl

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh