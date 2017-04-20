Home #Pitbull Video Pitbull - Bad Man (Video ufficiale e testo)
Pitbull - Bad Man testo

Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah

Oooh
Say it with me
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh

They say he don't rap no more
They say like LeBron he ain't got the heat no more
They say he ain't street no more
But like Jay say "How sick am I?" wish 'em health for sure
But I'm cool with it, act a fool with it

Went to one of my old neighborhoods and built a school in it
It's crazy, baby the way that the 80's made me
I thank God every day that music saved me
I thank my mom for all the visions she gave me
I thank Miami for the way you raised me

I'm a bad man in an evil world
And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl
(Give it to me, baby)
Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world

Come on over, give me what I deserve
(Give it to me baby)
Are you ready for love?
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh

Building a billion dollar business from an ounce
Not bad for a Cuban that came from the south
Mami let's make like tig ol' bitties and bounce
So we can make like a baby in here now
I'm cool with it, act a fool with it

With my own playbook, I got no rules in it
I like the girls that's freaky, wild, yeah, and crazy
I like the girls that dirty dance, I'm Swayze
I like the girls that's hot, and fire and blazing
I like the girls that like the sex amazing

I'm a bad man in an evil world
And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl
(Give it to me, baby)
Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world

Come on over, give me what I deserve
(Give it to me baby)
Are you ready for love?
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh

I'm a bad man
I know how to move in a room full of woo's
Baby, I'm a bad man
I'm a good man, good guy, but don't get it confused
Baby, I'm a bad man

And I still fight every day like I ain't got nothing to lose
That's right

I'm a bad man in an evil world
And you're my type of goody two-shoes girl
(Give it to me baby)
Maybe I'm a bad man, in a woman's world

Come on over, give me what I deserve
(Give it to me baby)
Are you ready for love?
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh
Come and get it, girl
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Ooh-ah, ooh-ah
Oooh

