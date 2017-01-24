Post Malone - Congratulations (feat. Quavo) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Post Malone - Congratulations (feat. Quavo) testo
[Intro]
Mm-mmm
Yeah, yeah
Mm-mmm
Yeah
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look, we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Verse 1: Post Malone]
They was never friendly, yeah
Now I'm jumping out the Bentley, yeah
And I know I sound dramatic, yeah
But I know I had to have it, yeah
For the money, I'm a savage, yeah
I be itching like a addict, yeah
I'm surrounded, twenty bad bitches, yeah
But they didn't know me last year, yeah
Everyone wanna act like they important
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
But all that mean nothing when I swang my door, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everyone countin' on me, drop the ball, yeah
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Everything custom like I'm at the boarder, yeah, yeah
If you fuck with winning, put your lighters to the sky
How could I make sense when I got millions on my mind?
Coming with that bullshit, I just put it to the side
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Verse 2: Quavo]
I was patient, yeah, oh
I was patient, aye, oh
Now I can scream that we made it
Now everyone, everywhere I go, they say 'gratulations
Young nigga, young nigga, graduation
I pick up the rock and I ball, baby
I'm looking for someone to call, baby
But right now, I got a situation
Never old Ben-Ben Franklins
Big rings, champagne
My life is like a ball game
But instead, I'm in the trap though
Pot so big, call it Super Bowl
Super Bowl, call the hoes, get in the Rolls
Top-floor lifestyle, Huncho and Post
Malone, I got a play on my phone, aye
You know what I'm on, aye
Huncho Houdini is gone, aye
[Hook: Post Malone]
My momma called, seen you on TV, son
Said shit done changed ever since we was on
I dreamed it all ever since I was young
They said I wouldn't be nothing
Now they always say congratulations
Worked so hard, forgot how to vacation
They ain't never had the dedication
People hatin', say we changed and look we made it
Yeah, we made it
[Outro]
(Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey
Hey, hey)
