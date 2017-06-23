Home #Radiohead Video Radiohead - Man of War (Video ufficiale e testo)
Radiohead - Man of War (Video ufficiale e testo)

Radiohead - Man of War: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Radiohead - Man of War testo

Drift all you like
From ocean to ocean
Search the whole world

But drunken confessions
And hijacked affairs
Will just make you more alone

When you come home
I'll bake you a cake
Made of all their eyes
I wish you could see me
Dressed for the kill
You're my man of war
You're my man of war

And the worms will come for you
Big boots
Yeah, yeah, yeah!

So unplug the phones
Stop all the taps
It all comes flooding back
From poisoned cloud
And poisoned dwarf
You're my man of war
You're my man of war

And the worms will come for you
Big boots
Yeah, the worms will come for you
Big boots
For you
Big boots

