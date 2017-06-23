Radiohead - Man of War (Video ufficiale e testo)

Radiohead - Man of War testo



Drift all you like

From ocean to ocean

Search the whole world



But drunken confessions

And hijacked affairs

Will just make you more alone



When you come home

I'll bake you a cake

Made of all their eyes

I wish you could see me

Dressed for the kill

You're my man of war

You're my man of war



And the worms will come for you

Big boots

Yeah, yeah, yeah!



So unplug the phones

Stop all the taps

It all comes flooding back

From poisoned cloud

And poisoned dwarf

You're my man of war

You're my man of war



And the worms will come for you

Big boots

Yeah, the worms will come for you

Big boots

For you

Big boots