Robin Schulz - Shed a Light (Video ufficiale e testo)

Robin Schulz - Shed a Light testo



Why are you keeping me at a distance?

All that I'm asking for is forgiveness

Are you even listening? Am I talking to myself again?

I keep on staring up at the ceiling

Waiting for you to give me some kind of reason

Are you even listening? Am I talking to myself again?



And I know you don't owe me your love

And I know that you don't owe me nothing at all

Ain't no way I'm giving up on you



Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see

Show me your heart, shed a light on me

If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so

You know I can't live without you, I'm on my knees

Where are you now? Shed a light on me

If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so



Why when I call, you never answer?

I'll try to talk, you keep on dancing

I can feel you on my skin, but am I only dancing with the wind?



And I know you don't owe me your love

And I know that you don't owe me nothing at all

Ain't no way I'm giving up on you



Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see

Show me your heart, shed a light on me

If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so

If you love me, say something

You know I can't live without you, I'm on my knees

Where are you now? Shed a light on me

If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so



Shed a light, shed a light on me

Shed a light, shed a light on me

Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see

Show me your heart, shed a light on me

If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so