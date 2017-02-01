Home #Robin Schulz Video Robin Schulz - Shed a Light (Video ufficiale e testo)
Robin Schulz - Shed a Light testo

Why are you keeping me at a distance?
All that I'm asking for is forgiveness
Are you even listening? Am I talking to myself again?
I keep on staring up at the ceiling
Waiting for you to give me some kind of reason
Are you even listening? Am I talking to myself again?

And I know you don't owe me your love
And I know that you don't owe me nothing at all
Ain't no way I'm giving up on you

Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see
Show me your heart, shed a light on me
If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so
You know I can't live without you, I'm on my knees
Where are you now? Shed a light on me
If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so

Why when I call, you never answer?
I'll try to talk, you keep on dancing
I can feel you on my skin, but am I only dancing with the wind?

And I know you don't owe me your love
And I know that you don't owe me nothing at all
Ain't no way I'm giving up on you

Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see
Show me your heart, shed a light on me
If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so
If you love me, say something
You know I can't live without you, I'm on my knees
Where are you now? Shed a light on me
If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so

Shed a light, shed a light on me
Shed a light, shed a light on me
Don't leave me here in the dark when it's hard to see
Show me your heart, shed a light on me
If you love me, say so, if you love me, say so

