Roshelle - What U Do to Me (Video ufficiale e testo)
Roshelle - What U Do to Me testo
I want nobody but you
ain’t nobody but you
this is what you do to me
I know you want it so i’ll just keep on dancing
moving like you want me to
It’s something special cause this is now or never
I wonder what you waiting for
I'm gonna break the rules that you know
deep inside of your heart
That i got you baby
So come with me to see what i mean
What i need
Cause i feel that i’m going crazy
I want nobody but you
ain’t nobody but you
this is what you do to me
I want nobody but you
There’s nothing to say
we’re playing like a role game
I don’t wanna let it go
it’s our secret i swear that i will keep it
I’ll take you there to something new
I'm gonna break the rules that you know
deep inside of your heart
That i got you baby
So come with me to see what i mean
What i need
Cause i feel that i’m going crazy
I want nobody but you
ain’t nobody but you
this is what you do to me
I want nobody but you
Moving right and then we fight
the struggle’s what i like
cause we strike this as it might
be on the side
In the night man what i like
like is you can’t see the light
lot of things you can’t control
about my hype
We’re getting closer than we ever thought about my hype
We’re getting closer than we ever thought
I feel your body’s on my body like you were my coat
still ain’t talking i ain’t waling toward another spot
come and let me drown like i was a boat
I want nobody but
I want nobody but
I want nobody but
I want nobody but
I want nobody but
I want nobody but you
So tell me that you want stop it
‘cause no one knows the way that you do
This is what you do to me
I want nobody but you
ain’t nobody but you
this is what you do to me
Altro su #Roshelle
-
PubblicatoAd X Factor l’inedito di Roshelle “What U Do To Me” è targato Merk & Kremont
Leggi l'articoloNuove Uscite
-
PubblicatoLeggi e condividi tutte le migliori frasi dalle canzoni di Rocco Hunt. Crea la tua citazione personalizzata e inviala ai tuoi amici!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLeggi le migliori frasi delle canzoni di Benji & Fede: crea la tua citazione personalizzata e condividila subito!
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
Pubblicato
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoSfoglia la gallery con le più begli axforismi dalle canzoni del rapper e genera le tue Lyricard.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
-
PubblicatoLe migliori frasi delle canzoni dei Fedez, sfoglia e crea le tue Lyricard con le tue citazioni preferite.
Guarda la galleryLyricards
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs