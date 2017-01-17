Roshelle - What U Do to Me (Video ufficiale e testo)

Roshelle - What U Do to Me testo



I want nobody but you

ain’t nobody but you

this is what you do to me



I know you want it so i’ll just keep on dancing

moving like you want me to

It’s something special cause this is now or never

I wonder what you waiting for



I'm gonna break the rules that you know

deep inside of your heart

That i got you baby

So come with me to see what i mean

What i need

Cause i feel that i’m going crazy



I want nobody but you

ain’t nobody but you

this is what you do to me

I want nobody but you



There’s nothing to say

we’re playing like a role game

I don’t wanna let it go

it’s our secret i swear that i will keep it

I’ll take you there to something new



I'm gonna break the rules that you know

deep inside of your heart

That i got you baby

So come with me to see what i mean

What i need

Cause i feel that i’m going crazy



I want nobody but you

ain’t nobody but you

this is what you do to me

I want nobody but you



Moving right and then we fight

the struggle’s what i like

cause we strike this as it might

be on the side

In the night man what i like

like is you can’t see the light

lot of things you can’t control

about my hype

We’re getting closer than we ever thought about my hype

We’re getting closer than we ever thought

I feel your body’s on my body like you were my coat

still ain’t talking i ain’t waling toward another spot

come and let me drown like i was a boat



I want nobody but

I want nobody but

I want nobody but

I want nobody but

I want nobody but



I want nobody but you

So tell me that you want stop it

‘cause no one knows the way that you do

This is what you do to me



I want nobody but you

ain’t nobody but you

this is what you do to me