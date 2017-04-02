Sam Feldt – Live @ Ultra Music Festival Miami 2017

Sam Feldt @ Main Stage, Ultra Music Festival Miami, MMW, United States 2017-03-25

01. Sam Feldt & Deepend feat. Teemu - Runaways (Jay Hardway Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

02. Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners - This Girl [BARCLAY]

03. Sam Feldt feat. Kimberly Anne - Show Me Love (EDX Indian Summer Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

04. Avicii - Waiting For Love (Sam Feldt Remix) [PRMD]

05. Bakermat & Goldfish feat. Marie Plassard - Games Continued [DIRTY SOUL]

Stream Start

06. Sam Feldt - Been A While (Madison Mars Remix) [SPINNIN' REMIXES]

[00:49] King Arthur feat. TRM - Right Now (Sam Feldt Edit) [HEXAGON]

[01:50] Bakermat - Baby [DIRTY SOUL]

[03:05] Sam Feldt - ID

[04:36] ID - Rhythm Is A Dancer

[05:51] Madison Mars - Ready Or Not [HEXAGON]

[07:07] Madison Mars - Milky Way [HEXAGON]

w/ Calvin Harris - Feel So Close (Acappella) [ULTRA]

w/ ID - ID

w/ Alan Walker feat. Iselin Solheim - Faded (Acappella) [NCS]

w/ Nicky Romero - Novell [PROTOCOL]

w/ Chardy & Kronic - S.W.A.T. Team (Everybody Fucking *Beep* Jump Acappella) [HUSSLE]

[10:29] Vndy Vndy - I Was Here [HEXAGON]

w/ iio feat. Nadia Ali - Rapture (Acappella) [UNITED]

[11:32] DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber - Let Me Love You (Don Diablo Remix) [INTERSCOPE]

[13:04] Luca Debonaire - Keep This Party Rockin' [PORNOSTAR]

w/ Don Diablo feat. Jungle Brothers - I'll House You (VIP Mix) [SPINNIN']

[14:27] Eurythmics - Sweet Dreams (CALVO Remix) [RCA]

[15:50] Sam Feldt & Hook N Sling - Open Your Eyes (Club Mix) [SPINNIN']

w/ Robin Schulz & David Guetta feat. Cheat Codes - Shed A Light [TONSPIEL]

[18:30] Zonderling - Tunnel Vision (Don Diablo Edit) [HEXAGON]

w/ Nicky Romero - Toulouse [SPINNIN']

[20:14] Lucas & Steve - Love On My Mind [SPINNIN']

w/ LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock - Party Rock Anthem (Acappella) [BIG BEAT]

[21:34] David Guetta & Cedric Gervais & Chris Willis - Would I Lie To You (Cash Cash Remix) [JACK BACK]

[23:06] Throttle - Hit The Road Jack [SPINNIN']

[24:30] Sam Feldt feat. Heidi Rojas - Shadows Of Love [SPINNIN']

[26:18] ID - ID

w/ Loleatta Holloway - Love Sensation (Acappella) [SALSOUL]

[27:53] Don Diablo - Cutting Shapes [HEXAGON]

[29:12] Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha - In The Name Of Love (The Him Remix) [STMPD]

[30:46] Freischwimmer feat. Dionne Bromfield - Ain't No Mountain High Enough (CALVO Remix)

[32:09] Firebeatz X Lucas & Steve - ID

w/ Avicii feat. Aloe Blacc - Wake Me Up (Acappella) [PRMD/ISLAND]

[33:31] Lucas & Steve vs. Pep & Rash - Feel Alive [SPINNIN']

w/ Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - This Is What You Came For (Acappella) [SONY]

[34:47] ID - ID

w/ Avicii & Nicky Romero - I Could Be The One (Acappella) [LE7ELS]