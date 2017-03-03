Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes testo



Hard to house, let them go

Two turntables and a microphone

It's the only way that I know, baby

Could be dug down, but let it out

Don't be scared to hit the crown

Remember, you are never alone



And oh, you look so beautiful

I won't let love pass me by

And I believe in miracles

Won't you let me open your eyes?



Won't you let open your eyes?



Won't you let open your eyes?

Won't you let open your eyes?

Open your eyes, your eyes

Won't you let open your eyes?



