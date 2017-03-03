Home #Sam Feldt Video Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sam Feldt - Open Your Eyes testo

Hard to house, let them go
Two turntables and a microphone
It's the only way that I know, baby
Could be dug down, but let it out
Don't be scared to hit the crown
Remember, you are never alone

And oh, you look so beautiful
I won't let love pass me by
And I believe in miracles
Won't you let me open your eyes?

Won't you let open your eyes?

Hard to house, let them go
Two turntables and a microphone
It's the only way that I know, baby
Could be dug down, but let it out
Don't be scared to hit the crown
Remember, you are never alone

And oh, you look so beautiful
I won't let love pass me by
And I believe in miracles
Won't you let me open your eyes?

Won't you let open your eyes?
Won't you let open your eyes?
Open your eyes, your eyes
Won't you let open your eyes?

And oh, you look so beautiful
I won't let love pass me by
And I believe in miracles
Won't you let me open your eyes?

