Sam Feldt - What About the Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Feldt - What About the Love testo



Can you tell me who to follow?

When there's no one left around, oh

You've been everything, I'm hollow

Like the skies are tumbling down

See eye to eye

Tell me where it all went wrong

Try to find

Memories that keep us strong

Oh, my fire

It's fading but I'm holding on

I'm holding on

But what about the love we fell into?

What about the nights I give to you?

You're acting like there's nothing left to lose

What about the love?

What about the love?

What about the love we fell into?

What about the nights I give to you?

You're acting like there's nothing left to lose

What about the love?

What about the love?

What about the love?

