Video ufficiali

Sam Feldt - What About the Love (Video ufficiale e testo)

Sam Feldt - What About the Love: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sam Feldt - What About the Love testo

Can you tell me who to follow?
When there's no one left around, oh
You've been everything, I'm hollow
Like the skies are tumbling down
See eye to eye
Tell me where it all went wrong
Try to find
Memories that keep us strong
Oh, my fire
It's fading but I'm holding on
I'm holding on
But what about the love we fell into?
What about the nights I give to you?
You're acting like there's nothing left to lose
What about the love?
What about the love?
What about the love we fell into?
What about the nights I give to you?
You're acting like there's nothing left to lose
What about the love?
What about the love?
What about the love?
